Protesters rally to protect abortion rights as Supreme Court considers overturning Roe v. Wade

 4 days ago

With the Supreme Court poised to overturn or substantially curtail Roe...

CBS Denver

Coloradans Protest Both Sides Of National Abortion Rights Argument In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Dozens of Coloradans attended a pro-abortion rally on Saturday hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation in Denver. Organizers said this is a way for them to defend Roe vs. Wade, which is a 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision that provides a constitutional right to abortion. (credit: CBS) The Supreme Court continues to hear arguments on a historic Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, possibly overturning Roe vs. Wade. “As a person who owns a uterus, I feel obligated to be out here,” said Sidney Fisk, one of those marching. “Injustice in one place is injustice everywhere.“ (credit:...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Tifton Gazette

Mississippi abortion law, Roe v. Wade challenge heard by Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.— U.S. Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments Wednesday in a Mississippi case seeking to overturn the state’s law banning abortions after 15 weeks. Mississippi Solicitor General Scott Stewart concluded arguments asking the court to overturn Roe v. Wade — a 1973 Supreme Court decision protecting a woman's decision to have an abortion — and uphold the state’s new law.
