Legendary Hollywood star Ron Howard is among the many who are remembering the late “Laverne and Shirley” star Eddie Mekka. Eddie Mekka was a dear friend to Ron Howard and the two got to know each other while working on the same projects. Mekka was most known for his role on the sitcom “Laverne and Shirley” as he played Carmine Ragusa on the show. His work on the 1970s hit show put him on the map and he put together a fine career. As Carmine Ragusa, he starred on “Laverne and Shirley” from 1976 to 1983, and is credited with appearing in 150 episodes. He also appeared on Ron Howard’s hit sitcom “Happy Days” as Carmine Ragusa in a hand full of episodes. Some of his other more memorable roles include appeasing in the films “A League of Their Own” and “Top of The World. He had numerous other television appearances as well, taking part in “Family Matters,” “Fantasy Island” and “The Love Boat.”

