Industrial manufacturing and other critical processes are leveraging IoT devices and require greater integration with cloud and IT networks, raising security challenges. For some, OT/ICS is a just a particular case of IoT, because they both safely monitor and control the performance of physical devices used by critical industries. While IoT devices interact with the physical world too, they are designed primarily to send data to the cloud and other IT applications, whereas OT has traditionally been segmented away from IT networks.

