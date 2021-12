On a regular basis, the Freeman publishes stories about the questionable activities of the Ulster County Industrial Development Agency, and its granting of tax breaks. Online, after each article is a reader comment section. It is interesting to observe that the comments are 99% against the freeloading Kingstonian and city land grants. There is little in the way of positive comments because there is little positive to say about these corporate greed giveaway programs.

