On Nov. 27, 2018, Sussex County Council members voted 3-0 to change the future land-use map in the county’s comprehensive plan. With corridor preservation and environmental sensitivity in mind, they agreed that land east of Route 1, from a little north of Red Mill Pond to the Route 30 overpass near Milford, should have a rural/low-density designation. That was opposed to the growth designation in the comprehensive plan in force between 2008 and 2018, and in keeping with the first draft of the new plan.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO