Sugar Land Celebrates Opening of T.E. Harman Center Improvements

Sugar Land, TX ¬– The city of Sugar Land recently held a celebration for T.E. Harman Center improvements made possible by donations from Dr. Antoinette Ripepi and her husband, Dr. Alan Cramer.

The donations were coordinated through the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation.

Ripepi and Cramer -- Sugar Land residents, long-time members of the senior center and medical doctors -- wanted to contribute in a way that provided health and wellness benefits to seniors.

Their initial donation included full length mirrors in the multipurpose rooms used for dance and exercise classes, a charging locker station to charge mobile devices and the conversion of the T.E. Harman Center’s library and computer room into an exercise room with a treadmill, elliptical machines and other exercise equipment. Their second donation transformed a rarely used patio behind the senior center into a relaxing outdoor space with the addition of retractable shades for relief from the afternoon sun, as well as new patio furniture, outdoor games and greenery.

“These improvements would not have been made possible without the generous donations of Dr. Ripepi and Dr. Cramer,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Joe Chesser. “We appreciate their commitment toward senior health and wellness and know that these additions to the center will be well used for many years to come.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration was attended by City Council, city staff and members of the T.E. Harman Center.

Pictured (L-R) during the celebration at the T.E. Harman Center are Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman; Ripepi; Cramer; and Councilmembers William Ferguson, Suzanne Whatley, Carol K. McCutcheon, Naushad Kermally and Stewart Jacobson.