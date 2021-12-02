ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sugar Land, TX

Sugar Land Celebrates Opening of T.E. Harman Center Improvements

Sugar Land, Texas
Sugar Land, Texas
 4 days ago

Sugar Land, TX ¬– The city of Sugar Land recently held a celebration for T.E. Harman Center improvements made possible by donations from Dr. Antoinette Ripepi and her husband, Dr. Alan Cramer.

The donations were coordinated through the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation.

Ripepi and Cramer -- Sugar Land residents, long-time members of the senior center and medical doctors -- wanted to contribute in a way that provided health and wellness benefits to seniors.

Their initial donation included full length mirrors in the multipurpose rooms used for dance and exercise classes, a charging locker station to charge mobile devices and the conversion of the T.E. Harman Center’s library and computer room into an exercise room with a treadmill, elliptical machines and other exercise equipment. Their second donation transformed a rarely used patio behind the senior center into a relaxing outdoor space with the addition of retractable shades for relief from the afternoon sun, as well as new patio furniture, outdoor games and greenery.

“These improvements would not have been made possible without the generous donations of Dr. Ripepi and Dr. Cramer,” said Director of Parks and Recreation, Joe Chesser. “We appreciate their commitment toward senior health and wellness and know that these additions to the center will be well used for many years to come.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony and celebration was attended by City Council, city staff and members of the T.E. Harman Center.

For more information about the Sugar Land Legacy Foundation and donor opportunities, visit https://www.sugarlandlegacy.org/.

For more information about parks projects and programs, contact Sugar Land Parks and Recreation at (281) 275-2825 or visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/parks.

For other updates, follow Sugar Land Parks and Recreation on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @SugarLandParks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16AY6f_0dCWcJwL00

Pictured (L-R) during the celebration at the T.E. Harman Center are Mayor Joe R. Zimmerman; Ripepi; Cramer; and Councilmembers William Ferguson, Suzanne Whatley, Carol K. McCutcheon, Naushad Kermally and Stewart Jacobson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land Hosting Winter Wonderland-Themed Christmas Tree Lighting Friday

Sugar Land, Texas – Gather in Sugar Land Town Square to celebrate the Christmas holiday on Friday, Dec. 3, from 5-8 p.m.!. The city welcomes families to enjoy some of the community’s most popular musical performances and theatrical acts at this year’s Christmas Tree Lighting presented by Reliant. The winter wonderland holiday celebration features crafts, free activities, strolling characters, snow, stunning ice sculptures and a variety of holiday treats.
Sugar Land, Texas

Citizen-Approved Drainage Project to Begin in Telfair

Sugar Land, TX – Sugar Land City Council recently approved a $2.2 million contract for drainage improvements in Telfair. The project was part of four general obligation bond propositions totaling $90.76 million decisively approved by Sugar Land voters on Nov. 5, 2019. The projects included in the propositions were selected based on extensive planning through various master plans, City Council input and the results of citizen satisfaction surveys that indicated drainage, public safety and traffic/mobility are the top three priorities for residents.
SUGAR LAND, TX
Sugar Land, Texas

Sugar Land, Texas

62
Followers
102
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Sugar Land is the largest city in Fort Bend County, Texas, United States, located in the southwestern part of the Houston�The Woodlands�Sugar Land metropolitan area. Located about 19 miles (31 km) southwest of downtown Houston, Sugar Land is a populous suburban municipality centered around the junction of Texas State Highway 6 and U.S. Route 59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy