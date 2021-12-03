ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Gross' Joss Sackler Continues To Be Trashed For Family's Development Of Oxycontin, As Depicted In Hulu Show 'Dopesick'

By Bernie Zilio
Radar Online.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite her apparent efforts to delete or minimize the negative comments left on her Instagram posts, Joss Sackler is still being trashed for her unapologetic approach to her family's legacy. Joss is a fashion designer who is married to David Sackler, son of Richard Sackler, who was a key...

radaronline.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dopesick’ Star Rosario Dawson Grateful for the Show’s Human Depiction of the Opioid Crisis

Hulu’s limited series Dopesick takes a look at the opioid crisis in the U.S. from various points of view: from Purdue Pharma, the company owned by the Sackler family, which pushed OxyContin onto the general public while hiding its highly addictive nature; the doctors who prescribed the pill to their patients, who believed it to be a miracle drug; and the government officials who tried, in vain, to curb its distribution and prevent its widespread abuse. For Rosario Dawson, who plays the fictionalized DEA agent Bridget Meyer, Dopesick was the chance to portray a character who used her power to fight...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneydining.com

Two Beloved Disney Actors Pass Away Within Days of Each Other

Two beloved Hollywood actors well-known to Disney fans sadly passed within days of each other lastweek. Art LaFleur passed away at age 78 on November 17 — although his death was not reported until November 20 — Will Ryan passed away at the age of 72 on Friday, November 19. Ryan passed away after a short battle with cancer, and LaFleur died after a more than 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
CELEBRITIES
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
International Business Times

Parasitic Fetus Attached To Newborn Baby's Stomach Removed In Extremely Rare Surgery

A parasitic fetus, which was attached to its newborn twin's stomach, was removed in an extremely rare surgery in India. A 25-year-old woman had recently given birth to twins at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the capital city of New Delhi. The fetus, which was attached to the fully developed twin's stomach, only had the neck and head and no limbs, The Times of India reported.
INDIA
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

‘General Hospital’ actress Bergen Williams dead at 62

Laura Lynn “Bergen” Williams, known for playing Big Alice Gunderson on “General Hospital,” has died. She was 62. The soap opera star passed away after a battle with Wilson’s disease, a rare, inherited condition that causes copper to accumulate in vital organs including the brain. While treatable if diagnosed early, the disease can cause liver failure, kidney problems and death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Woman shows chin infection reportedly caused by kissing a man with beard stubble

A woman has shared a video of the infection she allegedly developed after kissing a man with beard stubble, while joking that she is a “stubble survivor”.On Wednesday, Hannah, who goes by the username @hannahwitts42 on TikTok, uploaded a video showing the effects the stubble had on her chin in response to another user @nebarb who shared a TikTok of her inflamed-looking chin with the caption: “The dry skin beard after kissing a boy with stubble.”In her own video, Hannah shared a series of photos of her own chin, with the first showing the area covered with what appeared to...
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Pfizer CEO's Wife Died Of COVID-19 Vaccine Complications? Company Slams Fake News Claims

A spokesperson for American pharmaceutical company Pfizer has dismissed rumors claiming that the drugmaker CEO’s wife died of complications from the COVID-19 vaccine. A blog post published by Conservative Beaver on Nov. 10 claimed that Myriam Bourla, wife of Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, died in the emergency room due to complications from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine. The article also claimed that Myriam had been skeptical about the COVID-19 vaccine, noting that she had initially refused to take the jab.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Nightbirde Shares Update On Cancer Treatment: “I’m Getting A Little Better”

Jane “Nightbirde” Marczewski, a singer who received the Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent, provided an update on her cancer treatment after she withdrew from the talent competition in August. Speaking to Chris Cuomo on Tuesday, the singer said that treatment has been going well, if not a bit slowly. “It’s happening slow little by little, day by day. I’m getting a little better,” she told the CNN host. “I did get a scan result back and a bunch of stuff that was there disappeared. A bunch of the big stuff has gone down in size so we’re on...
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

Ex-nurse hangs herself after losing limbs from misdiagnosed sepsis

A former British nurse who lost both her legs and an arm after a cough turned into deadly sepsis four years ago has hanged herself, according to a report. Jayne Carpenter, 53, from Merthyr Tydfil, South Wales, spent nine weeks in a hospital fighting for her life while in a coma, but lost four of her fingers on her right hand, her left arm below the elbow and both her legs.
HEALTH

