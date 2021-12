Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has announced that the suspect in the Michigan school shooting, identified as 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, will be charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Ms McDonald added that “there are important facts still to be gathered. The process will take time”. She confirmed that Mr Crumbley is facing life in prison because he’s being charged as an adult. She said that “there could...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO