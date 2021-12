(Hutchinson MN-) Three people suffered life-threatening injuries in a one vehicle rollover near Hutchinson Sunday night. The state patrol says it happened on Highway 7 at Major Avenue at 9:32 p.m. Sunday. A car driven by 40-year-old Pierre Hebron of Chicago was westbound, left the road, hit a driveway and rolled. Hebron and passengers 32-year-old Charlotte Chester of Chicago and 19-year-old Ariana Edwards of Burnsville were all taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

HUTCHINSON, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO