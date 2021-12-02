ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Elliott checks in on multiple high-priority in-state prospects

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott stayed in the Palmetto state to visit several prospects on Tuesday.

Elliott stayed in The Palmetto State to check on some high priority targets — Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mount Pleasant, S.C.) 2023 four-star offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) 2024 four-star offensive tackle Kam Pringle.

Elliott wasn’t able to speak with either prospect directly due to NCAA rules, but he came by Oceanside to watch Freeling’s basketball practice, in addition to meeting with his coaches. He also met with Pringle’s coaches at Woodland.

Freeling (6-7, 280) is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Palmetto State, No. 7 offensive tackle nationally and No. 98 overall prospect for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Pringle (6-7, 305) is a prospect, who brings attitude and aggression, as well as some smartness and intelligence. He’s the complete package and is an eventual five-star prospect.

