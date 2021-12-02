ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

MSP Acquisition: PE-Backed Network Doctor Buys SNC Squared

channele2e.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York-based MSP Network Doctor has acquired SNC Squared, an MSP from Joplin, Missouri. The deal was backed by private equity firm Mizzan Capital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Founded in 2003, Network Doctor is an all-in-one IT consulting, management and...

www.channele2e.com

