Andy Cohen Reunites With “An Old Friend” (PHOTOS)

The long-awaited Real Housewives franchise crossover special, Ultimate Girls Trip, is finally here and streaming on Peacock. It stars the biggest names of their respective spinoffs: New York City’s Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer, Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore, New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga and Beverly Hills’ Kyle Richards. Four episodes have already dropped, with more to come in the next few weeks. But as some of the cast would tell it, the major issues stem from Singer and their failed attempts to reign in her notorious mouth. Since then, Richards has weighed in with a slightly different take on working with the controversial alum on the new series.

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO