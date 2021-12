The last five years in personal and commercial finance have demonstrated just how ripe the consumer banking sector has been for disruption. New entrants have successfully sought to disaggregate traditional retail banking into targeted solutions with servicing and experience principles that better align with contemporary customer expectations. Disintermediation demonstrated real threats in the form of challenged margins, market share and customer churn. Beyond the dollars and cents attributable to these shifts, the broader implication is a fundamental reshaping of customer expectations from the banking sector, requiring a reimagining of what it means to be a bank going forward.

