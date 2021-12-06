Suspect Charged With Murder In Jackie Avant Killing – Update

UPDATED, 3:30 PM : A Los Angeles man was charged today with murder and other counts stemming from the shooting of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant , during what has been described as a robbery at the couple’s Trousdale Estates home in Beverly Hills.

Aariel Maynor, 29, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Airport Branch courthouse on one count each of murder, attempted murder and felon in possession of a firearm, along with two counts of residential burglary with a person present, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The criminal complaint includes an allegation that Maynor used a long barrel assault pistol during the crimes.

He is also accused of shooting at a security guard — who was not wounded — during the robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor is on parole and has an “extensive” criminal record, which bars him from possessing a weapon.

According to court records, Maynor pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge in July of 2013 and was placed on probation. Later that year, he pleaded no contest to a robbery charge and was sentenced to five years in prison. He also has a grand theft conviction from 2010, according to court records.

PREVIOUSLY, Dec. 2 : A suspect in yesterday’s shooting death of Jackie Avant is in police custody, Beverly Hills police announced this afternoon.

Police identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Los Angeles man, Aariel Maynor. The suspect was caught during a second robbery an hour after leaving the Avant residence. Maynor apparently had accidentally shot himself in the foot.

At a press briefing this afternoon, Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor has an extensive criminal record and is on parole, and was in possession of an AR-15 rifle when he was arrested at the site of the second robbery.

LAPD were called to a Beachwood Canyon address in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive around at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday – an hour after the Avant shooting – and found Maynor in the backyard suffering from the gunshot wound to his foot. He apparently had been in the Graciosa house and collecting property when he shot himself. Maynor was transported to a local hospital and has been in police custody since.

Maynor remains hospitalized today but will be booked into jail when medically cleared by doctors.

Acting on a tip from Hollywood police, the Beverly Hills Police Department connected Maynor to the Avant crime, “including a suspected weapon.” Beverly Hills detectives now taking lead on that crime also.

Beverly Hills police said that evidence thus far shows “that only one suspect was involved in the crime and the motive remains under investigation.”

Multiple surveillance videos, including city cameras, showed the suspect’s vehicle heading eastbound out of Beverly Hills shortly after Jackie Avant was shot early Wednesday morning, police said.

Avant, the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant whose daughter Nicole Avant is married to Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, was shot and killed yesterday just before 2:30 a.m. at the Avant’s home in Trousdale Estates near Beverly Hills.

Following news of the arrest, the Avant and Sarandos families released a statement saying, “Our deepest gratitude to The City of Beverly Hills, the BHPD and and all law enforcement for their diligence on this matter. Now, let justice be served.”

Stainbrook said yesterday that he did not think the home break-in was “a random attack,” but would not speculate further on a possible motive for the crime.

Police were called to the residence at 2:23 a.m. Wednesday on a reported shooting. When law enforcement officials arrived, the suspect or suspects had already fled. Paramedics rushed Avant to a nearby hospital but the noted philanthropist died en route.

Avant’s death drew swift and impassioned condolences from the many celebrities, politicians and community leaders who had befriended the Avants over the years. Former President Bill Clinton called Jackie Avant a “wonderful woman, a great partner to Clarence and mother to Alex and Nicole, an active citizen & a dear friend to Hillary and me for 30 years,” while Former Vice President Al Gore tweeted, “I’m devastated and heartbroken by the loss of Jackie Avant. She was an endlessly kind and generous soul who always sought out new ways to give back and lift others up.”

Other notable figures offering condolences included Tyler Perry, Magic Johnson, Viola Davis, Barbara Boxer, Diane Warren, Tavis Smiley and many more.

Helicopter news footage of the Avant’s Trousdale Estates home yesterday showed what appeared to be a smashed glass window or door.

City News Service and Tom Tapp contributed to this report.