While the Nashville Predators keep finding ways to win and stay relevant in the Central Division, their star player Filip Forsberg also continues to shine. Last night the Nashville Predators rocked the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 6-0 win, with Forsberg chipping in four of those goals. He could’ve easily had a fifth goal sprinkled in there as well. He was that dominant throughout the night, and Columbus had no answer for him.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO