Jaguars' James Robinson: Logs limited practice session

Harris (neck) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday. Harris was on the field for 25 of a possible 64 snaps on offense in last Thursday's 25-0 win over the Falcons, en route to carrying 10 times for 56 yards and catching one pass for nine yards, while Rhamondre Stevenson was out there for 22 snaps, rushing 12 times for 69 yards and recording one catch for six yards. So far there's been nothing to suggest that Harris is in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Titans, and assuming he does suit up this weekend, he'd be in line to continue to share backfield work with the ascending Stevenson, with Brandon Bolden available for change-of-pace duty.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO