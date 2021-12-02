ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

Light-powered soft robots could suck up oil spills

Science Daily
 4 days ago

A floating, robotic film designed at UC Riverside could be trained to hoover oil spills at sea or remove contaminants from drinking water. Powered by light and fueled by water, the film could be deployed indefinitely to clean remote areas where recharging by other means would prove difficult. "Our...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
hackaday.com

Light-Tracking BEAM Robot Can See The Light

BEAM robotics, which stands for Biology, Electronics, Aesthetics, and Mechanics, is an ethos that focuses on building robots with simple analog circuits. [NanoRobotGeek] built a great example of the form, creating a light-tracking robot that uses no batteries and no microcontrollers. The robot aims to track the brightest source of...
ENGINEERING
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Super-squidgy gel is super-tough for soft robotics

The University of Cambridge has developed a squishy jelly with 80% water content that is unfazed by being run over with a car. “At 80% water content, you’d think it would burst apart like a water balloon, but it doesn’t: it stays intact and withstands huge compressive forces,” said Professor Oren Scherman who led the research. “The properties of the hydrogel are seemingly at odds with each other.”
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Engineers create perching bird-like robot

Like snowflakes, no two branches are alike. They can differ in size, shape and texture; some might be wet or moss-covered or bursting with offshoots. And yet birds can land on just about any of them. This ability was of great interest to the labs of Stanford University engineers Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink -- now at University of Groningen in the Netherlands -- which have both developed technologies inspired by animal abilities.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Novel 3D printing technique to engineer biofilms

Anne S. Meyer, an associate professor of biology at the University of Rochester, and her collaborators at Delft University of Technology in the Netherlands, recently developed a 3D printing technique to engineer and study biofilms -- three-dimensional communities of microorganisms, such as bacteria, that adhere to surfaces. The research provides important information for creating synthetic materials and in developing drugs to fight the negative effects of biofilms.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Spills#Soft Robots#Uc Riverside#Ucr#Science Robotics
thewestsidegazette.com

Can A Drone Prevent Disastrous Oil Spills?

An October oil spill off the coast of Huntington Beach, California, drove home the ongoing potential for ecological disasters stemming from leaky, malfunctioning, corroded and sometimes even sabotaged oil and gas pipelines. The answer to preventing leaks and spills is constant monitoring. But keeping your eyes on your pipelines is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inverse

A 418-year-old revelation could light up future cities

Around the year 1603, Italian shoemaker and amateur alchemist Vincenzo Casciarolo tried smelting some especially dense stone he had found on the slopes of Mount Paderno, near Bologna. No gold, silver, or other precious metals resulted as he had hoped. But after the stone had cooled, Casciarolo discovered something interesting: If he exposed the material to sunlight and then took it into a dark room, the stone would glow.
SCIENCE
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

An Oil Spill in the Midst of Climate Change Issues

Back in October, the California coast suffered from another major oil spill. According to CNN, “Portions of popular beaches across a swath of Southern California had been closed after a pipeline breach sent thousands of gallons of oil into the Pacific Ocean and dead wildlife began washing ashore” (Cullinane & Sutton, 2021). This catastrophe closed events that were being held around the coast, beaches, and put the wildlife in the area at risk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Nature.com

Soft features for robotics

Innovations in soft materials design and engineering are delivering promising functional components for advanced soft robotic applications. Over the past decade, research developments have provided a myriad of artificial soft materials with lifelike functionalities, including sensing and response mechanisms1,2, locomotion3 and even autonomy4. These functional soft materials have made a tremendous impact in the field of soft robotics, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and versatile robotic systems for close collaboration with humans to tackle broad challenges facing humankind, from healthcare to sustainability. In this Focus issue, we gather several research studies and a Comment article to highlight the contribution of innovation in functional soft materials to shaping the future of soft robots.
ENGINEERING
Science Daily

Color-changing magnifying glass gives clear view of infrared light

Detecting light beyond the visible red range of our eyes is hard to do, because infrared light carries so little energy compared to ambient heat at room temperature. This obscures infrared light unless specialised detectors are chilled to very low temperatures, which is both expensive and energy-intensive. Now researchers led...
SCIENCE
Science Daily

Host and resident bacteria join forces to control fungi in plant roots

In nature, the roots of healthy plants are colonized by complex microbial communities of bacteria and filamentous eukaryotes (i.e., fungi and oomycetes), the composition of which profoundly influences plant health. Maintaining a microbial equilibrium in their roots is very important for plants to remain healthy, however, the means by which this is achieved by plants is still largely unknown. Now, in a new study published in PNAS, Stéphane Hacquard and his colleagues from the Department of Plant-Microbe Interactions at the MPIPZ in Cologne, Germany, shed light on the host and microbial factors that are required to maintain a beneficial relationship between plant roots and their diverse microbial partners.
WILDLIFE
Science Daily

Some polycrystal grain boundaries feel the heat more than others

Polycrystals are solid materials that are made up of lots of small crystals. The points where the crystals meet are known as grain boundaries (GBs). GBs are important because they can affect the way the solid behaves. However, conventional analysis techniques are unable to measure the nanoscale detail at GBs. Now, researchers from The University of Tokyo Institute of Industrial Science have used electron energy loss spectroscopy (EELS) to investigate the effect of heating on the GBs of strontium titanate (SrTiO3). Their findings are published in Nano Letters.
PHYSICS
Science Daily

When variations in Earth's orbit drive biological evolution

Coccolithophores are microscopic algae that form tiny limestone plates, called coccoliths, around their single cells. The shape and size of coccoliths varies according to the species. After their death, coccolithophores sink to the bottom of the ocean and their coccoliths accumulate in sediments, which faithfully record the detailed evolution of these organisms over geological time.
ASTRONOMY
Credit Union Times

From a Pandemic to an Oil Spill, Be Prepared to Lead

Still reeling from the pandemic, the last thing our credit union needed was another public health concern. Yet, as summer 2021 wound down, we faced a new challenge – one unrelated to COVID – when our branch in Flat Rock, Mich., was felled by another crisis that consumed the small town and made national news. A gasoline leak from Ford Motor Company’s Flat Rock assembly plant resulted in benzene, a known carcinogen present in gasoline, getting into the sewers and creating a noxious and dangerous vapor, threatening both residents and businesses.
FLAT ROCK, MI
Phys.org

Scientist reveals cause of lost magnetism at meteorite site

A University of Alaska Fairbanks scientist has discovered a method for detecting and better defining meteorite impact sites that have long lost their telltale craters. The discovery could further the study of not only Earth's geology but also that of other bodies in our solar system. The key, according to...
ASTRONOMY
Science Daily

Brain drain: Scientists explain why neurons consume so much fuel even when at rest

Pound for pound, the brain consumes vastly more energy than other organs, and, puzzlingly, it remains a fuel-guzzler even when its neurons are not firing signals called neurotransmitters to each other. Now researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have found that the process of packaging neurotransmitters may be responsible for this energy drain.
SCIENCE
insidescience.org

When Dust Storms Strike Mars, Could Wind Power Keep the Lights On?

(Inside Science) -- Mars is known for its dust storms, which can cause problems for lander equipment and block out the sun that fuels solar panels. These punishing storms, which can last for weeks, have already caused damage to equipment and even killed NASA’s Opportunity rover. But they could also be dangerous to astronauts on the ground, who would rely on solar power for oxygen, heat, and water cleansing during future missions.
ASTRONOMY
goodshomedesign.com

World’s Largest Sea Turtle Emerges From The Sea And It Is Amazing

Sea turtles are majestic creatures and this one spotted by tourists on a beach is the world’s largest. The Leatherback Turtle was seen emerging from the sea in an unknown location, resting in the sand and then heading back just to disappear in the waves. These turtles are known to...
ANIMALS
goodshomedesign.com

Inuit Elders Are Warning the World and NASA that “Earth has Shifted”

Global Climate Change: The Earth Has Shifted, Say Inuit Elders. A new warning has come to NASA from the Inuits. They are warning that the change in climate is not due to global warming but rather, because of the Earth shifting a bit. The Inuits are local people that live...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy