Light-powered soft robots could suck up oil spills

Innovations in soft materials design and engineering are delivering promising functional components for advanced soft robotic applications. Over the past decade, research developments have provided a myriad of artificial soft materials with lifelike functionalities, including sensing and response mechanisms1,2, locomotion3 and even autonomy4. These functional soft materials have made a tremendous impact in the field of soft robotics, which aims to deliver safe, reliable and versatile robotic systems for close collaboration with humans to tackle broad challenges facing humankind, from healthcare to sustainability. In this Focus issue, we gather several research studies and a Comment article to highlight the contribution of innovation in functional soft materials to shaping the future of soft robots.
Comments / 0