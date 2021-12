Earth is our Solar System's bluest planet, and yet no one really knows where all our water came from. The dust of a nearby asteroid has now revealed a potentially overlooked source: the Sun. Some water on our planet, it seems, might have been created by a river of charged particles, blown from the upper atmosphere of the Sun billions of years ago. When solar wind interacts with the tiny dust particles found on certain asteroids, it can create a small amount of water, and this could explain some of the liquid we find here on our planet. Most modern models suggest the majority...

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO