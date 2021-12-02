Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Upgrades to limited practice

Barkley (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. In his return from a four-game absence Monday at Tampa Bay, Barkley didn't receive his typical workload, logging 59 percent of offensive snaps and 12 touches for 56 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, backup running back Devontae Booker was on the field for 39 percent of the plays and turned four touches into 20 total yards. Barkley's ability to fit in some practice reps after his first game action in a month in a half likely means he's good to go moving forward, but his status still will be one to watch to ensure he's available this weekend against the Eagles.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO