ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Giants' Kyle Rudolph: Upgrades to limited practice

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Rudolph (ankle) practiced in limited fashion Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Lorenzo Carter: Misses third practice

Carter (ankle/illness) will not practice Friday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. Carter has missed three straight practices due to a stomach illness, and prior to the Giants' bye week he also missed two consecutive games with an ankle injury. As such, the starting linebacker is looking iffy for Monday night's road matchup against the Buccaneers.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Devontae Booker: Limited again

Booker (hip) remained limited at Friday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. Both Booker and Saquon Barkley (hip) have logged back-to-back limited practices coming out of a bye week as the Giants prepare to play in Tampa on Monday. It's possible both running backs end up listed as questionable for the final game for Week 11, leaving a number of fantasy managers in a bind. Booker and Barkley both have one more chance Saturday to upgrade to full participation before the Giants release their final injury report.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Sterling Shepard: Held out of practice Friday

Shepard (quadriceps) didn't practice Friday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger reports. While Shepard missed another practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic notes that the slot receiver appeared to do more individual work Friday than Thursday, perhaps hinting at some progress. Duggan also refers to Shepard as a "long shot" for Monday's game in Tampa Bay, likely leaving Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney and Darius Slayton as the Giants' clear top three at wide receiver.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Giants' Kyle Rudolph Ruled Out vs. Buccaneers After Suffering Ankle Injury

New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph was ruled out for the remainder of Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers because of an ankle injury. He had one catch for 28 yards prior to exiting. Rudolph played a full 16-game schedule in five straight years from 2015 through...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football
CBS Sports

Giants' Chris Myarick: Elevated from practice squad

Myarick was elevated from the Giants' practice squad to the active roster for Monday's game against the Buccaneers, Michael Elsen of the Giants' official site reports. Myarick was also elevated to the active roster for Week 2 and didn't receive a target on seven offensive snaps. He could serve as New York's No. 3 tight end if Kaden Smith (knee), who is listed as questionable, is unable to suit up Monday.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Giants Sign TE Deon Yelder To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed TE Deon Yelder to their practice squad. Yelder, 26, signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent back in 2018. The Chiefs signed Yelder off the Saints’ practice squad a few months into his rookie season. Yelder returned to the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: Limited at walkthrough

Barkley (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through practice, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. In his return from a four-game absence Monday at Tampa Bay, Barkley didn't receive his typical workload, logging 59 percent of offensive snaps and 12 touches for 56 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, backup running back Devontae Booker was on the field for 39 percent of the plays and turned four touches into 20 total yards. Barkley's ability to fit in some practice reps after his first game action in a month in a half likely means he's good to go moving forward, but his status still will be one to watch to ensure he's available this weekend against the Eagles.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' John Ross: Sits out practice

Ross (illness) was a non-participant on Wednesday's estimated practice report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ross' absence is magnified by the other injuries facing the Giants' wideout unit. With Sterling Shepard (quadriceps) and Kadarius Toney (quadriceps) also listed as non-participants on the Giants' initial Week 13 injury report, the team could once again be shorthanded at receiver Sunday against the Dolphins.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Giants' Thursday Injury Report: Shepard, Rudolph Making Progress

Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and receiver Sterling Shepard (quad) were listed as limited on Thursday, an upgrade for both players who haven't been able to practice since just after the bye week. It's still too soon to know if Shepard and Rudolph will be available for Sunday's game...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Reportedly Turned Down Notable Job Offer

Legendary NFL running back Adrian Peterson reportedly could have retired and rode off into the sunset – and onto a notable TV show – at the start of the 2021 season. NFL.com reports that Peterson, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans, had an offer to appear on a notable TV show.
NFL
myq105.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sign 2 As Rob Gronkowski And Antonio Brown Are Out

We were hoping Gronk and Brown would return soon, but that doesn’t look like it’s happening right now. Rob Gronkowski’s injuries from earlier this season seem to be bad enough that the Buccaneers have signed , a tight end, to the practice squad. Fells is a former basketball player-turned football player, at 6’7′ tall.
NFL
247Sports

Coaching carousel: NFL insider explains why Urban Meyer leave Jaguars in first season for college job

The Notre Dame football vacancy has apparently been filled as reports indicate that Irish defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will be promoted to head coach, filling the vacancy created by Brian Kelly's departure for LSU. Amid that, some had pondered if Notre Dame would take a swing at first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach and former college national champion Urban Meyer, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport broke down why Meyer leaving for any college job is not plausible.
NFL
FanSided

Why was Antonio Brown suspended, but not Aaron Rodgers?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended for three games for misrepresenting his vaccine status, yet Aaron Rodgers has not. On Thursday afternoon, the outcome of the NFL investigation into the allegation that Antonio Brown used a fake vaccine card became public. It was determined that Brown and two others “misrepresented (their) vaccination status under the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 Protocols,” resulting in a three-game suspension for Brown.
NFL
raidersbeat.com

“Without Giving Too Much Away” it Sounds Like the Raiders are Planning an Increased Role for Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota is healthy again and his red zone presence provided a much-needed spark in the Raiders 36-33 win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. The Raiders have been inconsistent in the red zone this year and Mariota’s athleticism might be one of the solutions to the problem. Mariota is extremely difficult to defend around the goal line and he could also add an element to the Raiders’ offense similar to what Taysom Hill gives the New Orleans Saints.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Odell Beckham Jr. News

The Rams will potentially have to be without one of their best wideouts on Sunday against the Jaguars. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t practice on Thursday with a hip injury and his status is now up in the air. It doesn’t look like it’s a...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy