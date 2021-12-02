ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Falls, RI

Rhode Island man convicted of fatal shooting

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with fatally shooting another man during a traffic confrontation on Halloween night last year has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 22, of Central Falls, was convicted by a jury Monday after an 11-day trial of killing Joel Rosario in Pawtucket on Oct. 31, 2020, according to the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Rosario had been celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends at a Central Falls home when they got into several cars to travel to another location, prosecutors said.

Galva driving behind them flashed his high beams several times.

At an intersection, Rosario got out of a vehicle and walked to the front passenger side of Galva’s vehicle, prosecutors said. Galva rolled down the window and fired one shot with a .38 caliber revolver into Rosario’s chest before driving away, prosecutors said. He turned himself in several days later.

The gun was not legally owned, authorities said.

Galva will be sentenced at a future date.

“This case is another example of how the wide availability of illegal firearms in the hands of those all too willing to use them to settle meaningless disputes can result in tragic consequences,” Neronha said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

2 dead, 2 critical, in Delaware stabbing

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Two people are dead, and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, after a stabbing incident in Delaware. WDEL-FM reports that it happened around 4 p.m. Friday across from Odessa National Golf Club in Townsend. Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle,...
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Falls, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Pawtucket, RI
City
Central Falls, RI
Pawtucket, RI
Crime & Safety
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
The Associated Press

North Carolina police seek motorists in hit-and-run deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for two drivers involved in separate hit-and-run accidents in which pedestrians were killed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday that a man struck by a car on Nov. 4 had died, The Charlotte Observer reported. The pedestrian, Van Hai Nguyen, 50, was crossing The Plaza when a gray, four-door Acura hit him, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Bethalto

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30 and 32-year-old John McMillian.
BETHALTO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Neronha
Person
Joel Rosario
The Associated Press

Man charged with homicide in deadly July Georgia boat crash

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake. Local news outlets report that 57-year-old Eric Head surrendered Wednesday at the Atlanta airport. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources charged Head with two counts of homicide by vessel, two counts of serious injury by vessel, one count of boating under the influence and one count of reckless operation following a late night boat crash on Lake Tobesofkee, near Macon, on July 24.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy