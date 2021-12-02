Rhode Island man convicted of fatal shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man charged with fatally shooting another man during a traffic confrontation on Halloween night last year has been convicted of second-degree murder and other charges, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jairo Esdel Galva, 22, of Central Falls, was convicted by a jury Monday after an 11-day trial of killing Joel Rosario in Pawtucket on Oct. 31, 2020, according to the office of state Attorney General Peter Neronha.

Rosario had been celebrating his 22nd birthday with friends at a Central Falls home when they got into several cars to travel to another location, prosecutors said.

Galva driving behind them flashed his high beams several times.

At an intersection, Rosario got out of a vehicle and walked to the front passenger side of Galva’s vehicle, prosecutors said. Galva rolled down the window and fired one shot with a .38 caliber revolver into Rosario’s chest before driving away, prosecutors said. He turned himself in several days later.

The gun was not legally owned, authorities said.

Galva will be sentenced at a future date.

“This case is another example of how the wide availability of illegal firearms in the hands of those all too willing to use them to settle meaningless disputes can result in tragic consequences,” Neronha said in a statement.