ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Officials say Iowa man set off explosion that injured deputy

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago

MONTICELLO, Iowa (AP) — A Monticello man has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson after investigators say he set off an explosion in the basement of his home last month that injured a Jones County sheriff’s deputy.

The explosion happened the night of Nov. 17, after 62-year-old David Costello had threatened to detonate a bomb in his home, police said.

As police tried to convince Costello to surrender, Costello ignited a propane torch near a natural gas supply line he had opened, investigators said. The resulting explosion consumed an officer and a deputy in a flash fire, injuring the deputy who was treated at a hospital.

Costello was taken to another hospital for a medical and psychological evaluation.

Costello was booked into the Jones County Jail on Tuesday and is being held on $25,000 cash-only bond, The Gazette reported.

If convicted of the arson charge, Costello faces a sentence of up to 25 years in prison.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Man charged with homicide in deadly July Georgia boat crash

MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Macon man has been charged with homicide by vessel after a July boat crash killed one man and injured six others on a Georgia lake. Local news outlets report that 57-year-old Eric Head surrendered Wednesday at the Atlanta airport. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources charged Head with two counts of homicide by vessel, two counts of serious injury by vessel, one count of boating under the influence and one count of reckless operation following a late night boat crash on Lake Tobesofkee, near Macon, on July 24.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
County
Jones County, IA
Jones County, IA
Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
City
Monticello, IA
Monticello, IA
Crime & Safety
The Associated Press

2 dead, 2 critical, in Delaware stabbing

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — Two people are dead, and two were taken to a hospital in critical condition, after a stabbing incident in Delaware. WDEL-FM reports that it happened around 4 p.m. Friday across from Odessa National Golf Club in Townsend. Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle,...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Police#Ap#The Gazette
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

North Carolina police seek motorists in hit-and-run deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for two drivers involved in separate hit-and-run accidents in which pedestrians were killed. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday that a man struck by a car on Nov. 4 had died, The Charlotte Observer reported. The pedestrian, Van Hai Nguyen, 50, was crossing The Plaza when a gray, four-door Acura hit him, police said, adding that the driver fled the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Associated Press

Woman gets life in prison for murders of 3 in Bethalto

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — An Alabama woman has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting deaths of three people in Bethalto, Illinois. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s office announced that Brittany McMillan, 30, entered the pleas in the deaths of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30 and 32-year-old John McMillian.
BETHALTO, IL
The Associated Press

Jewish education center in Kansas City vandalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police continue to investigate vandalism at a Jewish community and educational center on the city’s upscale Country Club Plaza. Rabbi Yitzchak Itkin said vandals who hit the Chabad on the Plaza Tuesday morning threw papers and books around, tore out electric wires and caused water damage throughout the building.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

671K+
Followers
356K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy