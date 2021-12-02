ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Arts Art History and Design Department"

By Claire Reid
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 4 days ago

The Art, Art History and Design (AAHD) Department’s “New Faces” exhibition will...

ndsmcobserver.com

culturemap.com

Dolphin Promotions presents Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show will feature 45 premier exhibitors from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America offering fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts including silver, bronzes, paintings, porcelain, antique & estate jewelry and watches, rugs, books, lighting, maps & prints, cut glass, vintage handbags, and accessories.
HOUSTON, TX
ccm.edu

CCM Design and Visual Arts Students Portfolio Class Exhibition

Opportunity to View the Best Creative Works of Aspiring Artists. Looking for an opportunity to view creative works up close and personal? This season is a great time to indulge in your love of design and art at the County College of Morris (CCM) Art & Design Gallery. The Department of Art & Design is celebrating and honoring the work of students with a Fall 2021 Design and Visual Arts Portfolio Class Exhibition.
RANDOLPH, NJ
toledo.com

The Arts Commission Announces Completion of Installation of Artist Designed Signal Box Wraps

The Arts Commission’s Art in Public Places program sought artists to create “Flora and Fauna” themed artwork to be applied as vinyl wraps on signal boxes around the City of Toledo in two phases. Phase one includes eleven signal boxes along Jefferson Avenue from Summit Street to Collingwood Avenue. This major corridor connects The Old West End, including the Toledo Museum of Art to the core of downtown Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
The Southern

Meera Komarraju: SIU’s School of Art and Design Integrates Traditional and Futuristic

Across six buildings, three degree programs (Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Master of Fine Arts), and thirteen areas of study, Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s School of Art and Design continues training artists, designers, educators and historians with the traditional foundations of art and design. It is also stepping into the future by integrating contemporary societal issues, technology, collaborative practices and experimentation into the school’s already rich curriculum.
CARBONDALE, IL
Bay News 9

Gibbs High School art students pay tribute to local history

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — 35 young artists honored local history through a new and beautiful creation!. These students are part of Gibbs High School's Mural Club. This week, they are working on a mural for St. Petersburg Distillery, which is right across from their school. The site of the mural faces the school's parking lot, so students will be able to enjoy this art piece every day!
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
jillianharris.com

Peggy Harris Art and Design is Officially Open For Business!

Hi everyone!! It’s Peggy here and I am SO excited to be taking over Jillian’s blog today to share some very exciting news. If you read my last blog post back in the Summer on how I got back into painting, you may know that I was hoping to sell my prints at some point… and guess what, that day has come! That’s right, my Etsy shop PeggyHarrisArtDesign is officially open for business! And today I am going to share a little bit on how I got into painting and all of the items that I currently have for sale.
WISH-TV

Art is for Everyone: Exploring Art Therapy and Therapeutic Art

Art therapy has been shown to benefit people of all ages. Research indicates art therapy can improve communication and concentration and can help reduce feelings of isolation. This type of therapy has also been shown to lead to increases in self-esteem, confidence, and self-awareness. In this week’s episode, we are joined by art therapist, Jocelyn Fitzgerald to discuss the benefits that art therapy – and therapeutic art – can offer caregivers and care recipients alike.
creativeboom.com

Rested: Soothing group exhibition explores the art history of inactivity

Open now and running until 8 January 2022, Rested features art that depicts people in a state of ease, rest or inactivity. With a diverse range of mediums on display, including painting, photography, collage and sculpture, the exhibition is a refreshing look at an activity that we all indulge in daily. It's also a thoughtful acknowledgement of resting forms that have populated art history such as repose, contrapposto and the odalisque.
worldarchitecture.org

Experience center by HLD Art & Design infuses art and technology with rigid and soft curved lines

HLD Art & Design has completed an experience center in Shenzhen, China combining art and technology with colorful furnitures, dark backdrops, rigid and soft curved lines. Named ONE COURTYARD Experience Center, the 1,446-square-metre space is fluid an open interior space highlighted by different geometric patterns, textures and materials. Art reproduces...
nurseryworld.co.uk

Expressive Arts And Design: 3D Structures: Shaping up

Walk down any street and you will see a variety of structures from lamp posts to post boxes, as well as larger structures such as flats, offices or shops. In some areas, you may come across a water fountain, play park or even a statue. This built environment is all the result of human activity – a desire to create 3D structures for practical but also creative purposes. As with many things, early experiences can be formative for the engineers, architects and sculptors and of the future. Given this, it is perhaps not surprising that exploring materials in 3D is within the scope of the newly revised education programme for Expressive Arts and Design (EAD).
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher” – Ends Jan. 30; also, “Fernando Lozano: We Remember,” ends Sunday; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org. ALL WEEKEND – Fred Doloresco “Chasing the Light” – Also, “Simplicty,” ends Dec. 19, exhibit of photography with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
magnetmagazine.com

Normal History Vol. 662: The Art Of David Lester

Every week, we’ll be posting a new illustration by David Lester. The Mecca Normal guitarist is visually documenting people, places and events from his band’s 37-year run, with text by vocalist Jean Smith. After doing the first few “At The Counter” paintings, I knew I’d be adding work that refers...
rit.edu

Fellow brings strong passion for design, diversity, inclusion to College of Art and Design

Alesha Williams, a Future Faculty Post-Doc Fellow in RIT’s College of Art and Design, is an illustrator, designer, and educator from Cleveland. She earned her BFA in illustration at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) and her MFA in visual communication design at Kent State University. Williams is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, combining her many research interests to focus on character design and representation of marginalized and minority characters in the comic book medium.
ROCHESTER, NY
jsu.edu

JSU Creates Art History Program

The untrained eye can tell that a painting or sculpture is aesthetically pleasing, but it takes an expert to explain the historical significance of those same art works. A new art history program at JSU aims to teach students to not only appreciate an artist’s vision, but also how to convey those ideas with others.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
kentonbee.com

Art department exhibit explores beauty of diversity of students in their schools

Tuesday, Nov. 16, was a momentous day as our Art Department celebrated the opening of a groundbreaking exhibit at the Family Support Center. The exhibit is titled “Love the Skin You’re In: A Celebration of Humanity.” It features work that celebrates and explores the beauty of diversity by students of all ages from Franklin Elementary, Franklin Middle, Hoover Middle, Kenmore […]
KENMORE, NY
ithaca.edu

Ithaca College Department of Art Presents Several Utilitarian Chambers, an invitational pop-up exhibition designed, curated, and installed by students in the Theories and Art Practice seminar.

The exhibition will be from Friday December 3 – Sunday December 12, 2021. Please join us for the opening reception Friday, December 3 @ 4-8pm. Artists include: Luke Asente, Rhiannon Augustine, Angelica Ballard, Julia Bertussi, Fatima David, Sara Dolnick, Taylor Fried, Guinevere Fullerton, Emma Gregory, Jack Hassett, Amber Lobos, Lauren Reid, Melanie Sabia, Peter Walz, Leanna Yatcilla, and Dylan Zink.
ITHACA, NY
