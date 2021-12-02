"Arts Art History and Design Department"

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Houston Antiques + Art + Design Show will feature 45 premier exhibitors from across the U.S., Europe, and Latin America offering fine antique furniture, decorative and fine arts including silver, bronzes, paintings, porcelain, antique & estate jewelry and watches, rugs, books, lighting, maps & prints, cut glass, vintage handbags, and accessories.
