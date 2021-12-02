"Arts Art History and Design Department"

Walk down any street and you will see a variety of structures from lamp posts to post boxes, as well as larger structures such as flats, offices or shops. In some areas, you may come across a water fountain, play park or even a statue. This built environment is all the result of human activity – a desire to create 3D structures for practical but also creative purposes. As with many things, early experiences can be formative for the engineers, architects and sculptors and of the future. Given this, it is perhaps not surprising that exploring materials in 3D is within the scope of the newly revised education programme for Expressive Arts and Design (EAD).

DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO