ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

"class coordination council"

By Heaven Carter
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
 4 days ago

The student senate kicked off their last meeting of the fall semester...

ndsmcobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
southeastarrow.com

Schools face a “Great Resignation” with educators leaving classrooms

As schools and businesses reopen, employers are struggling to get back to “normal” in their businesses. One profession feeling the pinch is education. School districts are battling to keep up with the demand for educators in schools, including the need for substitute teachers, cafeteria staff and janitorial staff. In an...
EDUCATION
upenn.edu

Top of the Class

Accepted job offers from Goldman Sachs (the most of any single employer) Grads who are employed or continuing their education. Foreign countries and U.S. territories where graduates found jobs. The most popular destination outside America: China, which outnumbered all but five U.S. states in hires from this class. 38.1%. Grads...
EDUCATION
capenews.net

Falmouth Housing Coordinator Resigns

Carla Feroni has submitted her resignation as Falmouth’s housing coordinator, effective Monday, November 29. “We’re very sad that Carla has decided to move on but she’s done so much good for the town as our first housing coordinator over the last four years,” said Edward Curley, chairman of the affordable housing committee.
FALMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dorms#Ccc#Priests
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits

Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Maryland Department of Human Services in conjunction with the Maryland State Department of Education secured approval from the USDA to operate a Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) Program. The program has successfully served approximately 550,000 Maryland children, and the Department of Human Services has issued over $1 Billion in benefits […] The post MD Students Attending In-School Instruction No longer Eligible for Pandemic EBT Benefits appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Denver

Delayed Start: Aurora Public Schools To Start Classes On Monday An Hour Later In The Spring

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools sent a letter to families stating classes will start later on Mondays during the spring 2022 semester. They cite ongoing staffing issues. (credit: CBS) Students in grades K-12 will start an hour later on Mondays in order to give teachers more time to plan. Every other school day will start regularly, and all school days will end at the same time. Preschool, ACTION Zone Schools and Pickens Technical College are exempt. Preschool and ACTION Zone students who ride the bus will be picked up at their normal times. “Many teachers have expressed concerns about lack of planning time because they have been providing additional coverage for classrooms to address the substitute shortage. We need to be as proactive as possible in addressing these challenges,” said Superintendent Rico Munn in the letter. Last month, multiple school districts across the state canceled classes for a day due to lack of available staffing.
AURORA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
wunc.org

How special education vacancies are depriving students with disabilities

As teacher vacancies continue to create problems, public schools in North Carolina are having a particularly hard time filling positions for special education. Host Charlie Shelton-Ormond talks with WUNC education reporter Liz Schlemmer about her recent report on the large number of teacher vacancies for special education.
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Student Disabilities Coordinator

Benefits Include: 22 Days Holiday, Pension Plan (9% employer and 3% employee contribution), Life Assurance etc. Relevant experience of dealing with candidates/students with special requirements is required. Our client a well-respected and reputable professional body based in Central London is currently looking for a Student Disabilities Coordinator with a hybrid...
JOBS
Axios Denver

New Denver school board president calls district a "racist system"

The newly elected school board president backed by the teachers union declared "a new era for Denver Public Schools" at the board meeting Tuesday.What's new: Xóchitl "Sochi" Gaytán, a parent from southwest Denver, took the helm as board president in a secret-ballot vote, our education reporting partners at Chalkbeat write. She immediately vowed to improve education for students of color, which are a majority of the district.What she's saying: "We have work to do," she said. "We know that the employees and the staff of all of Denver Public Schools are working within a racist system."The intrigue: Tay Anderson, the embattled board member who was censured by the previous board for his conduct, was selected as the board's vice president.The decision was a vote of confidence for Anderson as he defeated former board president Carrie Olson.The big picture: The entire school board is now backed by the teachers union, a flip from the previous makeup that featured members who supported education overhaul initiatives, such as broader school choice.Go deeper with our partners at Chalkbeat
DENVER, CO
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Saint Mary’s to require masks indoors

In an email Tuesday morning from COVID Response Team Chair and executive director of retention strategy Mona Bowe, Saint Mary’s announced immediate changes to its masking policies. “Effective immediately everyone on campus will be required to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status,” Bowe said in the email to...
EDUCATION
fox9.com

List: Minnesota schools extending winter break due to pandemic impacts

(FOX 9) - Several schools in Minnesota have extended their winter breaks as districts throughout the state continue to deal with COVID-19 surges and staffing shortages. Winter break extension proposals are still up in the air at some schools, while others have already made adjustments to childcare availability, food services, activities and more. Here’s a list of school districts that have announced changes to their winter breaks:
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Hastings Community Rallies In Support Of Child Outed As Transgender As Part Of School Board Election

HASTINGS, Minn. (WCCO) –  Hastings community members rallied on Saturday afternoon to show their support for a school board chair and her child, who was recently outed as transgender during a school board election. Hastings School Board Chair Kelsey Waits did not win re-election in November, and told CNN that the result seemed like a relief. She recently opened up about her story, describing herself as a mother interested in local politics, who felt the tension in the community as COVID-19 pushed classes online and parents split on either side of the mask-wearing debate. But eventually the attacks became personal, and a...
HASTINGS, MN
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

New dean continues research, sets goals for College of Science

“I imagined myself on my deathbed thinking, ‘Oh, what did you do with your life? I made hair more shiny and beautiful’ — I couldn’t be doing that.”. Santiago Schnell, the new dean of Notre Dame’s College of Science, began his career working in the beauty care department of Procter and Gamble. It was there that he realized he had a different calling, he said — to contribute more to the world than just superficial beauty. Prior to becoming a dean, Schnell contributed substantially to an up-and-coming area of science: mathematical biology.
NOTRE DAME, IN
KATC News

Governor apologizes for Nevada's role in Indigenous schools

The state of Nevada plans to fully cooperate with federal efforts to investigate the history of Native American boarding schools. Governor Steve Sisolak on Friday apologized for the state's role in funding the construction of and relocation of children to the Stewart Indian School in Carson City.
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy