On World AIDS Day, Prince Harry honored his late mother Princess Diana’s memory by continuing to champion this cause that was so close to her heart. The royal wrote a letter and narrated a film to commemorate World AIDS Day on Wednesday and bring awareness to the continued fight against HIV and AIDS, asking the public and world leaders to join him in making sure that the science around both HIV and COVID-19 reaches those countries and people who need it most. In a letter to Winnie Byanyima, the executive director of UNAIDS, and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu, the World Health Organization’s director-general, Harry wrote, “We honour those whose lives have been cut short and reaffirm our commitment to a scientific community that has worked tirelessly against this disease. My mother would be deeply grateful for everything you stand for and have accomplished. We all share that gratitude, so thank you.”

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO