Garth Brooks previews his upcoming show at Razorback Stadium

Garth Brooks was forced to abruptly cancel his 2021 Stadium Tour in August as the Delta variant of Covid-19 began making new case numbers surge. On Tuesday, he announced plans to resume the trek in 2022 with his first stadium show in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Brooks will play the Donald W....
Brooks will perform at Donald W Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Garth Brooks is set to perform in Fayetteville, AR on Saturday, April 23rd at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. This will be the country star’s first time ever at the home of the Arkansas Razorbacks and his first appearance in the state of Arkansas in over seven years. This will also be the only Arkansas and Oklahoma stadium appearance on the tour in 2022.
Gator 99.5 just broke the news on the air with Mike & Chad that Garth Brooks is headed to Baton Rouge to play in concert at Tigers Stadium for the first time ever!. The last time Garth even played in the city of Baton Rouge was over 29 years ago. This will be Garth's only Louisiana and Mississippi stadium show of his 2022 tour.
“What was supposed to start it all, now is where it all ends.” Brooks put the exclamation point on his record-breaking Stadium Tour by announcing the last stop of the tour will be in Dublin, Ireland where Thursday, he sold over 400,000 tickets for the Stadium Tour finale next September. A feat done by Brooks in 2014 to start the Comeback Tour in Dublin, but due to unforeseen circumstances, all five shows were cancelled.
If you ever thought that Garth Brooks wasn’t “Mr. Worldwide” (no, not Pitbull) of country music, then think again. Yeah, we like to bust his balls a little bit here at Whiskey Riff, mainly because he’s just weirdly hilarious in interviews and also he’s a chronic crier, but there’s no looking past the fact that he’s one of the best entertainers the genre has ever seen.
Garth Brooks has announced he will return to Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland for two shows in 2022: Friday, September 9th and Saturday, September 10th. Next year will mark 25 years since Brooks last played the venue in 1997. Croke Park is the only European venue on the Stadium Tour,...
“I had a demo studio and he got a hold of me, wanting to sing demos,” legendary Nashville songwriter Kent Blazy told American Songwriter. “At the time, of all my demo people —Faith Hill, Martina McBride, Joe Diffie—none of them could get a record deal, but they were all fantastic. So, I was always looking for singers to come.”
Garth Brooks returned to Nashville's hallowed Ryman Auditorium for his first full concerts there in five years, and on Friday night — his first of two shows — he announced this may be only the beginning. "We're talking about why we're here," he told the crowd about 20 minutes after...
Coming from humble beginnings as an Oklahoma-based singer-songwriter in the late '80s, Garth Brooks emerged as not just one of the biggest stars in country music but one of the biggest stars in the entire music industry. This week, Brooks added to his 2022 tour dates. Coming 30 years after...
A set list for Garth Brooks' second-straight show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville would do little to describe the the experience. It was a free-wheeling mix of originals, covers, requests and storytelling. Best of all, it seems likely he'll repeat it soon. Toward the end of the two-and-a-half hour...
A residents group representing people who live near Croke Park has branded the move to let Garth Brooks play five concerts there as "unacceptable". The US country singer was originally scheduled to play two gigs at the GAA stadium in 2022. But it was announced on Thursday morning that Brooks...
