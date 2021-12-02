Garth Brooks previews his upcoming show at Razorback Stadium

“What was supposed to start it all, now is where it all ends.” Brooks put the exclamation point on his record-breaking Stadium Tour by announcing the last stop of the tour will be in Dublin, Ireland where Thursday, he sold over 400,000 tickets for the Stadium Tour finale next September. A feat done by Brooks in 2014 to start the Comeback Tour in Dublin, but due to unforeseen circumstances, all five shows were cancelled.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO