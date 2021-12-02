ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

The magic of the season

myfwc.com
 4 days ago

A pair of seasons – holiday and hunting – gives many of us a chance to hit pause on our crazy, busy lives and focus on the things that matter. With hunting in full swing during the holidays, it’s a perfect time for friends and family to celebrate old traditions and...

myfwc.com

keypennews.org

Holiday Magic

My daughter, Violet, has been waiting for Santa since last January. It feels like she’s asked, “How much longer until Christmas?” just about every single day. Mom always drove us over the pass to her childhood home in Yakima for the holidays where Grandma would make all our favorite pies — pumpkin for Mom, lemon meringue for my little brother, and banana cream for me. A banana hater, Mom said the sight of my pie was enough to make her gag, which pretty much sums up how I felt looking at Violet’s hoard of Halloween candy this fall.
FESTIVAL
Greyson F

Popular Sandwich Shop Opening, Offering 30 Subs to Choose From

When it comes to popular, long-standing restaurants here in Tucson, few are able to stand toe to toe with Cheba Hut. With over 30 specialty subs to choose from, it’s often a favorite destination for those who are hungry for a quality sandwich that’s served with toasted bread, melted cheese, and hot meat. And now, the official re-opening of Cheba Hut brings with it a new take and eating experience.
TUCSON, AZ
Only In Florida

This Themed Walk-Through Christmas Lights Display In Florida Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

Every year, Florida’s most coveted Victorian luxury home turns into a magical Christmas experience that the whole family can enjoy together. Come explore unique architectural styles, specialty Gilded Age decorations, and so much more when you take an annual Christmas tour. Happening from November through January, come enjoy this year’s theme celebrating the 10th year […] The post This Themed Walk-Through Christmas Lights Display In Florida Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE
Henderson Daily Dispatch

Mom’s magical Christmas cookie

My mom’s cookies look like normal, boring, everybody’s-had-one frosted sugar cookies. The Kid and I discuss them each time we’re lucky enough to get our mitts on some. We can’t figure them out. How is it that this little, regulation baked good can pack such an extraordinary punch? We joke that maybe she puts crack in them, or fairy dust.
FOOD & DRINKS
State
Florida State
myfwc.com

FWC conducts aquatic plant control on Lake Harris

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control on Lake Harris the week of Dec. 6 or the week of Dec. 13, weather permitting. The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the Lake County lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and could impact access to navigation.
ANIMALS
Pensacola News Journal

Seven days: 'Tis the season for parades, music and magic as holidays jingle all the way

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County. Now through Thursday, Jan. 13. Downtown Pensacola, 226 S. Palafox Place. Enjoy a magical season of diverse holiday events, from ballet to trolley tours to Palafox Market to a holiday themed Gallery Night. Experience music, shopping, food, art and nightlife under a canopy of half a million white lights illuminating historic buildings, parks, shops, galleries and outdoor spaces. The First City Lights Festival brings all of these experiences together into one, months-long event. More info: downtownpensacola.com.
PENSACOLA, FL
myfwc.com

Individual charged in bear case in Highlands County

379.4041 – Unlawful taking of bear during closed season - first-degree misdemeanor, four counts. 379.401(2)a/ 68A-4.009 – Take/attempt to take black bear without authorization or permit - second-degree misdemeanor, four counts. 379.401(2)a/ 68A-12.002(7) – Take/attempt to take bear cub or bear with one or more bear cubs - second-degree misdemeanor,...
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
Idaho Only

Foodies Rejoice As This Small Town In Idaho Was Named A Secret Food Destination

If you are a foodie, you know there are some pretty incredible and downright delicious places to eat in Idaho. While many of these restaurants are scattered around the state, there is one small town where you can enjoy a plethora of appetizing food options. In fact, this small town was recently named by Conde Nast Traveler as a secret food destination in the United States. So, if you are ready for a trip in Idaho that will excite your taste buds, pack your bags, and off we go to the small town of Ketchum.
IDAHO STATE
Only In Oregon

There Are One Million Dazzling Reasons To Visit This Epic Christmas Market In Oregon

There’s magic in the air when the holiday season rolls around, as Oregon undergoes a twinkling transformation. All across the state, halls are being decked, small towns are being turned into Christmas villages, and the sights, smells, and sounds of the holidays can be felt everywhere you go. In the small town of Silverton, the […] The post There Are One Million Dazzling Reasons To Visit This Epic Christmas Market In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
99.5 WKDQ

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
richmondmagazine.com

Midcentury Magic

Finding a Christmas tree that will clear their living room ceiling is never a problem for the Giacchi family. In fact, they search for the tallest tree they can find. With a ceiling that’s 28 feet high at its apex, there’s no need to snip the treetop or saw off the trunk. Being able to bring home the biggest tree on the lot is just one aspect of their spacious modern house that they love.
RICHMOND, VA
pdxfoodpress.com

Dungeness Crabs Plus Fresh Fish, Oysters at Flying Fish Co.

* MARKET OPEN 10AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. * RESTAURANT OPEN 11AM–8PM EVERY DAY EXCEPT TUESDAY *. (Both closed every Tuesday) Please read our Covid-19 house rules HERE • We accept EBT/SNAP/Oregon Trail. CRAB SEASON IS IN!. In like Flynn, in like Flint, in there like swimwear, get in...
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Miami

Taste Of The Town: Casa Mariano In Doral Delights With A Blend Of Mediterranean and South American Flavors

DORAL (CBSMiami) — Casa Mariano in Doral is the ultimate hidden gem. It opened in September of 2021 and has found quite the following. “We are in Doral, but we are right next to the 826 and 836 expressways. So, if people have business in Coral Gables it’s only a few minutes,” said General Manager and Sommelier Victor Tapia. The small, charming eatery with bright blues, whites, and corals has a Mediterranean vibe. Casa Mariano is named after Executive Chef and owner Mariano Araya. He’s bold in the kitchen, but a bit shy on camera so Tapia explains the vibe. “Actually, this is...
DORAL, FL
Newport News-Times

Dungeness Crab Fettuccine Alfredo

After passing preseason tests, crabbing started on time here along the Oregon coast for the first time since the 2014-2015 season, and so many encouraging words and thoughtful prayers were said for these fishermen who were able to head out to sea to set gear this past Sunday, Nov. 28, in hopes of a successful and safe 2021-2021 crabbing season.
NEWPORT, OR

