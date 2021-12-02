The magic of the season

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa County. Now through Thursday, Jan. 13. Downtown Pensacola, 226 S. Palafox Place. Enjoy a magical season of diverse holiday events, from ballet to trolley tours to Palafox Market to a holiday themed Gallery Night. Experience music, shopping, food, art and nightlife under a canopy of half a million white lights illuminating historic buildings, parks, shops, galleries and outdoor spaces. The First City Lights Festival brings all of these experiences together into one, months-long event. More info: downtownpensacola.com.
Comments / 0