When you look at it from a certain point of view, the whole of recorded human history is a history of "disruption." Some unknown, ancient Chinese innovator put the papyrus and clay tablet makers out of business with paper. Fourteenth-century European tinkerers slammed the door on the sundial industry with their newfangled "clocks." Karl Benz put a lot of horses out of work. The Wright brothers torpedoed the luxury ocean liner sector.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO