This is the third in a four-part blog series on the NOBELIUM nation-state cyberattack. In December 2020, Microsoft began sharing details with the world about what became known as the most sophisticated nation-state cyberattack in history. Microsoft’s four-part video series “Decoding NOBELIUM” pulls the curtain back on the NOBELIUM incident and how world-class threat hunters from Microsoft and around the industry came together to take on the most sophisticated nation-state attack in history. In this third post, we’ll explore Microsoft’s response to the NOBELIUM attack covered in the third episode of the docuseries.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO