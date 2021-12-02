Small Cap Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 12.67% in 7 Days

In a world of expensive stocks, Vectrus could be a good candidate to your portfolio. With the stock market continuing to set new highs, it has become increasingly difficult to find companies worth buying. I've only managed to find a few large-cap companies that I think look somewhat interesting, but this is not one of those. This is a company that I recently discovered, and instantly found to be fascinating and unlike the others, this is a small-cap stock. The name of the company is Vectrus (VEC). Even though the company does not have a long history of data, because of a recent spin off, it is far from a new company. Vectrus is a company that was spun off from Exelis in 2014. Exelis itself got acquired by Harris Corporation the following year.

