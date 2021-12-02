ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Small Cap Stocks Based on Algorithmic Trading: Returns up to 12.67% in 7 Days

iknowfirst.com
 2 days ago

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short...

iknowfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

3 Mid-Cap, Most-Shorted Stocks to Trade Alongside the Bears

Large-caps are trying to maintain the company line. But elsewhere in the market, it’s not exactly the Roaring ’20s Version 2.0 these days. And when it comes to today’s most-shorted stocks, it’s time to combine the two for a winning trade. Entering Friday’s session and December is off to a...
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

3 Biotech Penny Stocks To Watch With The Stock Market Down Today

The stock market is getting smoked today, and many penny stocks haven’t been immune to this either. Shocking jobs figures reported during premarket hours added to growing concerns. On Friday, the November jobs report showed that just 210,000 jobs were added last month. This didn’t compare to estimates of over 500,000 that Wall Street had expected.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best ETF To Buy Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 129.47% in 1 Year

This Best ETF To Buy forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Algorithm#Algorithmic Trading#Package Name#Bgfv#Ango
iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Genetic Algorithms: Returns up to 20.28% in 3 Months

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

Undervalued Stocks Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 21.95% in 1 Month

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Forecast Length: 1 Month (10/31/21 – 12/1/21) 9 out of 10 top stock picks from the algorithm decreased as predicted for this 1 Month forecasting period. VTSI saw monumental price change of 21.95% in just 1 Month. WHLR, and LEDS also had excellent performances with returns of 21.51% and 12.38% respectively. Finally, good returns could also come from short positions held on the rest of successfully predicted assets, providing positive gains over the same forecast period.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

ETF Forecast Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 14.75% in 14 Days

This ETF Forecast forecast is part of the ETFs Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine the top ETFs by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full ETFs Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 ETFs with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
iknowfirst.com

Stock Market Indices Forecast Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 16.47% in 7 Days

This stock market forecast is part of the World Indices Package, as one of I Know First’s quantitative investment solutions. We determine our world indices forecast by screening our database daily using our advanced algorithm. The full World Indices Package includes a daily forecast for a total of 20 indices with bullish and bearish signals:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

52 Week Low Stocks Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 39.57% in 14 Days

The 52 Week Low Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for stocks currently at their 52-week low price level, offering the best market opportunities based on algo-trading. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to invest in:. 52...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Energy Stocks Based on Data Mining: Returns up to 271.65% in 1 Year

The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best Basic Materials Stocks Based on Deep Learning: Returns up to 393.02% in 1 Year

This Best Basic Materials Stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need daily stock market predictions of the best-performing stocks for the whole Basic Industry (see Basic Industry Stocks Package). It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best basic industry stocks to buy based on artificial intelligence:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Energy Stocks To Buy Based on Machine Learning: Returns up to 108.27% in 1 Year

Energy Stocks To Buy: The Energy Stocks Package is based on the I Know First algorithm and is designed for investors and analysts who need recommendations for the best performing stocks for the whole Energy Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best stocks to buy and sell:
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Volatility Trading Based on Deep-Learning: Returns up to 49.83% in 3 Days

Volatility Trading is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the implied volatility for a basket of put and call options related to a specific index. It includes 8 volatility indices with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best Volatility Index to trade:. Volatility indices for the...
MARKETS
iknowfirst.com

Consumer Stocks Based on Big Data Analytics: Returns up to 11.33% in 3 Days

The Consumer Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole Consumer Industry. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the long position. Top 10 Consumer stocks for the short position. Package Name:...
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Best Stocks To Short Based on Big Data: Returns up to 10.88% in 7 Days

This S&P 100 stocks forecast is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions for the best large cap performing stocks in the S&P100 Company Package. It includes 20 shares with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best shaeres to buy:. Top 10 S&P100 stocks for the long position.
STOCKS
iknowfirst.com

Home Builders Stocks Based on Big Data: Returns up to 135.36% in 1 Year

This Home Builders Stocks Package is designed for investors and analysts who need predictions of the best performing stocks for the whole sector. It includes 20 stocks with bullish and bearish signals and indicates the best Home Builders stocks to buy:. Top 10 Home Builders stocks for the long position.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Vectrus: A Small-Cap Stock To Consider

In a world of expensive stocks, Vectrus could be a good candidate to your portfolio. With the stock market continuing to set new highs, it has become increasingly difficult to find companies worth buying. I've only managed to find a few large-cap companies that I think look somewhat interesting, but this is not one of those. This is a company that I recently discovered, and instantly found to be fascinating and unlike the others, this is a small-cap stock. The name of the company is Vectrus (VEC). Even though the company does not have a long history of data, because of a recent spin off, it is far from a new company. Vectrus is a company that was spun off from Exelis in 2014. Exelis itself got acquired by Harris Corporation the following year.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy