The pandemic has obviously had many different impacts on healthcare and some of them are transforming how we care for ourselves. One example is the increased use of apps, using artificial intelligence, to improve exercise and personal health. FOX’s Trey Yingst speaks to Harry Glorikian, the author of a new book ‘The Future You: How Artificial Intelligence Can Help You Get Healthier, Stress Less, and Live Longer,’ about what role artificial intelligence can play in improving your health.

HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO