Is Little Mix Over For Good?

Little Mix has a busy 2022 ahead with "The Confetti Tour," but then the girl group is taking a break. On Thursday (December 2), the British threesome shared a sweet letter to fans via social media. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwal kicked off the note. "It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO