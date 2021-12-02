ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Is Little Mix Over For Good?

By Vinney Wong
Nicki Swift
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Mix is one of the most famous girl groups in the world. The group — made up of Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock — was first formed on "The X Factor" U.K. in 2011, alongside original member Jesy Nelson, who left the group in December 2020. Per the...

www.nickiswift.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Little Mix had therapy to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall has admitted the remaining members struggled to process Jesy Nelson's shock exit from the group last year and ended up having group therapy to process it. The pop star quit the group in December 2020 citing mental health struggles and now her former bandmate admitted the...
CELEBRITIES
buckinghamshirelive.com

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock to co-host MOBO Awards for 2021

A Little Mix star from Buckinghamshire has announced she will be hosting the MOBO Awards for 2021. Leigh-Anne Pinnock will be hosting the annual event that celebrates achievements in 'music of black origin'. She will be co-hosting the awards ceremony alongside the British-Zimbabwean comedian, Munya Chawawa. The MOBO Awards will...
CELEBRITIES
clarkchronicle.com

A decade of Little Mix, celebration with a new album

Since their win on the X-Factor in 2011, one of the longest existing girl groups in the music industry, Little Mix, has established quite a name for themselves. Recently, Little Mix released their new album BETWEEN US on November 12, 2021 celebrating their 10-year anniversary together. Members of the band,...
MUSIC
buckinghamshirelive.com

Little Mix to "take a break" at the end of their Confetti tour

Pop superstars Little Mix have announced they will be taking a break at the end of their tour next year. The group, which formed on the 2011 series of X-Factor, took to Instagram to tell their fans they would be taking a break. However, the band insisted that they were...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jade Thirlwall
Person
Jesy Nelson
Person
Perrie Edwards
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
The Independent

Little Mix announce hiatus for 2022: ‘We wanted to let you all know’

Little Mix have announced they plan on taking a break from the group next year.The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” they said.They posted the message on Twitter alongside a compilation video made up of key moments from their career so far.Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall recently opened up about Jesy Nelson...
MENTAL HEALTH
iheart.com

Little Mix Just Announced That They're 'Taking A Break' In Emotional Note

Little Mix has a busy 2022 ahead with "The Confetti Tour," but then the girl group is taking a break. On Thursday (December 2), the British threesome shared a sweet letter to fans via social media. "We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwal kicked off the note. "It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects. We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much."
MUSIC
digitalspy.com

Little Mix confirm plans for "break" as group

Little Mix have announced they are going on an indefinite hiatus following their upcoming tour. The English band have taken to social media to share the unexpected news with their fans as current members – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – have released a joint statement explaining their reasons for the break.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Brit Awards#Independent#The Official Charts#Best British Group#The Brit Awards
fangirlish.com

The Internet Is Heartbroken Over ‘Little Mix’ Announcing Their Break

There are so many feelings that come into play when a band that you love says that they are taking a break. It’s this weird thing, where you’re both happy for them, because everyone deserves happy, and this overwhelming anxiety. We’ve seen this movie before and it hasn’t ended the...
MUSIC
NME

Little Mix announce they’ll be taking “a little break” after next year’s tour

Little Mix have taken to social media today (December 2) to announce an indefinite hiatus after their 2022 Confetti tour. On Twitter, alongside a behind-the-scenes video of the girls in action, the group – Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock – shared: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
Us Weekly

Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock Announce ‘Break’ After 2022 Tour: We’re ‘Not Splitting Up’

Nothing comes between them! Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are going on hiatus next year — but they insisted it’s not a breakup. “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,” the trio announced via Twitter on Thursday, December 2. “It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.”
MUSIC
The Independent

Little Mix say they will support each other during hiatus: ‘It’s a lovely way to do it’

Little Mix have admitted their decision to take a hiatus from the group has been “terribly emotional” but pledged to support each other in their solo endeavours. In an interview on The Graham Norton Show that will air this weekend, the trio discussed the break they plan on taking after the conclusion of their 2022 Confetti tour. “We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been an 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak, so...
MUSIC
Digital Courier

Jade Thirlwall 'emotional' about Little Mix break

Jade Thirlwall is already having doubts about Little Mix's split. The girl group - comprised of Jade, 28, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30 - recently announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour next year but Jade admitted she is still worried they have made the wrong decision.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Little Mix say they ‘cried all day’ ahead of tough Graham Norton Show performance

Little Mix were visibly emotional after their final televised performance together for a long while on The Graham Norton Show.The band announced they were taking a hiatus from performing and making music just before they recorded their appearance on the BBC chat show on Thursday (2 December).The trio shared the news on social media with a short statement, writing that they would begin the break in 2022, shortly after their next tour ends.“We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix,”...
CELEBRITIES
stereoboard.com

Little Mix To Go On Indefinite Hiatus Following Spring Confetti Tour

Little Mix are going on a break. The trio — following Jesy Nelson's departure in December 2020 — took to social media last night to break the news, but confirmed, "We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay." Read the full statement below:. "We wanted to...
MUSIC
Nicki Swift

Nicki Swift

47K+
Followers
22K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.

 https://www.nickiswift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy