BuzzFeed could fetch lesser capital through merger with blank-check firm - WSJ

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - BuzzFeed Inc could fetch lesser-than-expected capital through its $1.5 billion merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/buzzfeed-suffers-wave-of-spac-investor-withdrawals-before-going-public-11638472756?mod=latest_headlines on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. The SPAC 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, named after the fictional Avengers mansion, raised $287.5...

#Buzzfeed#Fetch#Ipo#Stocks#Wsj#Streetinsider Premium#Reuters#The Wall Street Journal#Spac
