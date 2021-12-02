Intelligent Digital Oil and Gas Fields Market 2021-2027: Global Industry Overview, Segmentation, and Applications Report | Key Players: Weatherford, Siemens, Schlumberger, Rockwell, National Oilwell Varco, Kongsberg, Honeywell

In terms of revenue, the global bearings market was valued at US$ 112200.049 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% over the forecast period. A significant increase in demand for bearings that requires less maintenance, has a longer service life, and promises better and higher performance is on the rise, which is expected to propel the growth of the global bearings market. Additionally, demand for specialized bearing solutions that suit various industry-specific requirements will further aid in fulfilling worldwide bearings market demand. Especially in automotive and aerospace industry, there is a growing trend towards "Integrated Bearings," in which the bearing's surrounding components become an integral part of the bearing itself. These bearings were created with the goal of reducing the number of bearing components in the final assembled product. As a result, using "integrated bearings" lowers equipment costs, improves reliability, simplifies installation, and extends service life. In addition, the bearings market is moving towards inventing new types of application-specific bearings. Numerous bearing manufacturers are developing specialized bearings for applications such as agricultural machinery, weaving looms in the textile industry, and turbochargers in the automotive industry. Bearing OEMs are constantly working on sensorized smart bearing development. Internally powered sensors and data-acquisition circuitry enable bearings to highlight their operating conditions continuously with incorporation of this technology. In the last several years, advances in surface texturing and the inclusion of wear-resistant coatings in rolling elements and raceways have advanced significantly. These bearings perform in high-stress, high-impact, low-lubrication, and high-temperature conditions. Thus, these factors are driving the demand for the global bearings market.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO