Dan + Shay Declare It’s ‘Officially Christmas’ With New Holiday Tune, Throwback Video

By Jess
 2 days ago
What are you waiting for — haven't you heard? Hang the stockings and trim the tree, because it's "Officially Christmas," per Dan + Shay. The duo's new Christmas song already feels like a timeless classic. It's got the bells and the horns, it's got the romance and the charm ... What...

