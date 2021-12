For the first time, ever December 8th will be a day that my daughter will always remember and hopefully will make up for what didn't happen back in July. One of the traditions that I have with my daughter is going to buy fireworks together. We always go in my 68 Impala to the same fireworks stand. We could actually call it "Can we get some of those day". Once we get about a hundred bucks worth of explosives on the counter, she will ask if we can also get some of something that we haven't picked out yet. That's how we end up with parachuting army men, spinning & sparkling pinwheels, and the big boomers that will rattle the neighbors' pictures off the wall.

