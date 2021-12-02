ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday sued to block U.S. chip company Nvidia Corp's more than $80 billion planned acquisition of British chip technology provider Arm, adding to already significant global regulatory challenges of the deal. The FTC said the proposed deal would give one...

