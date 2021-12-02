U.S. FTC sues to block Nvidia deal to buy Arm

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX), a leading online consumption and finance platform in China, today announced that members of its senior management have informed the Company that they planned to use their personal funds to purchase the Company’s American depository shares (the “ADSs”), and some purchases had been made in the past few days. Led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jay Wenjie Xiao, President Jared Yi Wu, Chief Financial Officer Sunny Rui Sun, Chief Financing Cooperation Officer Kris Qian Qiao, Chief Human Resource Officer Shirley Yunwen Yang and Chief Marketing Officer Jason Ming Zhao, the members intend to continue the purchase to up to US$10 million worth of the ADSs within the next six months, pursuant and subject to applicable laws and the Company’s securities trading policy.
