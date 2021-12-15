Keysight Technologies (KEYS) PT Raised to $222 at Susquehanna

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CNM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core & Main from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO