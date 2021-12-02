How will the supply chain shortage affect this holiday season?

BOSTON (CBS) — People are visiting Boston from afar, nearby, and down the street to see the huge Christmas tree decked out in lights. They’re also checking out the open-air holiday market at the Seaport Common. “I’m from Columbus, Ohio just visiting, and it’s absolutely beautiful,” Theresa Flores said. The holiday lights not only bring more people to the Seaport District but more customers through the doors of local businesses. Alison O’Brian, owner of the clothing store Injeanius, said she didn’t have many customers throughout the holiday season last year, but now that isn’t the case. “I’ve never seen this many people in the Seaport,” O’Brian said. “There has been an influx of people here. Even if someone’s not buying, they’re getting exposed to the business and they’ll know to come back and see us.” Other stores in the market also welcome the return of in-person holiday shoppers. “It’s been our first holiday season, so it’s been a great go around,” Juice Apparel employee Rahul Mamtora said. “A lot of people stopping by getting Christmas gifts for their families.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO