Global LNG still bullish in the face of Omicron headwinds

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite a new Covid-19 variant of concern, falling temperatures and European supply uncertainty are bolstering global gas markets. Natural gas prices may face headwinds from the Covid-19 Omicron variant and doubts over vaccine efficacy, which is causing a pullback in energy commodities worldwide, but bullish factors are still at play as...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Reuters

Italy's Enel enters Australia's crowded retail power market

MELBOURNE, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Italy's Enel Group (ENEI.MI) on Monday said it would start selling power to Australian businesses, vying against oil giant Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) and Australia's dominant electricity retailers. Enel said it won a retail energy license from the Australian Energy Regulator to enter the National...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Omicron Scenarios For The Global Economy

Nobody knows if the new variant will be more transmissible or deal a significant blow to the current vaccines. These are the best and worst outcomes for the global economy. Very little is known about the new Omicron variant, at the time of writing. Data is scarce, but we know what happens next depends heavily on two key questions. First, is the virus more transmissible, as some early reports have hinted? And second – perhaps more importantly for the economic outlook at least – how resistant is the new variant to vaccines and pre-existing immunity?
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

Factbox-Global spread of Omicron cases

(Reuters) – The Omicron variant of the coronavirus was first detected in southern Africa last month and dubbed a “variant of concern” by the World Health Organization. Scientists are still gathering data to establish how contagious and severe it is. Following is a snapshot by region of cases reported by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kitco.com

Gold price faces headwinds as ISM Service PMI hits new record high

(Kitco News) - The gold market is struggling to hold to modest gains following stronger-than-expected momentum in the U.S. service sector, according to the latest data from the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Friday, the ISM said its service sector PMI to 69.1% in November, up sharply from October’s reading...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures post a sixth consecutive weekly decline

U.S. oil futures gave up early Friday gains to settle with a loss, suffering a sixth weekly decline in a row. While the decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on Thursday to "formally keep their meeting 'in session' means that they are watching developments closely and could reconvene at any time to begin to renegotiate the deal, this just speaks to the current uncertainty in the market when it comes to the ultimate impact the omicron variant will have on demand," said Troy Vincent, senior market analyst at DTN. "It's simply too early to tell." January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 24 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $66.26 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after trading as high as $69.22. For the week, prices based on the front-month contract, lost 2.8%, according to FactSet data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Global shares decline on Omicron uncertainty

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) – Global shares fell Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session as a lack of information about the Omicron coronavirus variant left markets volatile, while crude oil futures extended losses. Global equity markets first dropped on fears over the new variant on Friday last week, and have...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Europe in ‘real trouble’ with natural gas: press

European gas storage levels are far below the 10-year average for this time of year. The head of Europe’s largest operator of natural gas storage sites told the Bloomberg news service December 3 that a cold winter could be a disaster for the Continent. Depleted storage levels and concerns about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Japan’s Saibu Gas, Novatek sign LNG transshipment deal

Novatek will ship the LNG to Saibu’s Hibiki LNG terminal in Japan and Zhejiang Hangjiaxin Clean Energy Co. will then ship the LNG to its Jiaxing LNG terminal in China. Japan’s Saibu Gas has signed an agreement with Russia’s Novatek ...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ecuador’s key oil and gas projects tied to policy incentives to boost struggling economy

The government may struggle to get bidders for its upstream plans, according to GlobalData. The Government of Ecuador plans on attracting $19 billion of investment into its oil and gas sector at a time, according to GlobalData, where the industry is trending on shedding non-core assets and transitioning towards renewable and low-carbon projects. The leading data and analytics company notes that the government may struggle to get bidders for its upstream plans, which include three bidding rounds for exploration and exploitation activities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas-fired thermal generation continues to dominate Nigeria’s power mix as renewables take a backseat

Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030. Thermal power will continue to make up the majority of Nigeria’s power mix in the next decade, rising from an 82.9% share in 2020 to 84.1% by 2030, according to GlobalData. The leading data and analytics company notes that the country’s reliance on thermal power has meant renewable energy has taken a backseat, holding a meagre 0.2% in 2020 that is only expected to rise to 1.5% by 2030.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Egypt exports gas at full capacity: press

Many LNG exporters are scrambling to expand deliveries to take advantage of record high prices on spot markets. Egypt is exporting LNG from its two liquefaction terminals at their full capacity of 1.6bn ft3/day, Egyptian petroleum minister Tarek El Molla told Reuters on December 2. Meanwhile the country's natural gas production is stable at 6.5-7.0bn ft3/d, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australian LNG capacity snarled by repairs: press

Both the Prelude and Gorgan LNG facilities were hobbled this week. A spokesperson for US major Chevron told the Reuters news service December 3 that one of the three production units at the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia is offline due to pipeline repairs. “Following the successful repair and restart...
TRAFFIC
klax-tv.com

Venture Global To Invest Over $10 Billion To Develop LNG Facility In Cameron

CAMERON, La. – Gov. John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced the company will invest more than $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project will result in at least 200 direct new jobs, with average annual salaries of $120,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 867 indirect jobs, or a total of 1,067 jobs in Southwest Louisiana. At the peak of construction, an average of 2,300 construction jobs will be created.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
Cheddar News

Global Markets Impacted By Omicron Fears

Stock markets around the world continue to be impacted by fears of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. President Biden today reiterated his stance that the new strain is cause for concern, but not cause for panic. Wells Fargo Investment Institute Global Equity Strategist Scott Wren joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
MARKETS
naturalgasworld.com

Cyprus awards gas rights to ExxonMobil, Qatar Energy

ExxonMobil will receive a 60% interest in the block, while Qatar Energy will take the remaining 40% interest. Cyprus has awarded drilling rights to ExxonMobil and Qatar Energy for the offshore Block 5 concession, its energy minist...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Asia’s demand engine fires up global LNG supply

Suppliers must respond with greener product. In announcing project sanction on the Scarborough and Pluto Train 2 project last week, Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill emphasised that as well as being both low carbon and globally cost competitive, it was the strength of demand “particularly in our markets in Asia” that underpinned the US$12 billion investment. I couldn’t agree more, especially with the region’s whopping 21 Mt of LNG demand growth this year putting to bed any fears about a recovery in Asian gas demand after a wobbly 2020.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture Global plans new US LNG export terminal

If approved, the facility in Louisiana would have a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20mn mt/year. US-based LNG developer Venture Global on December 2 filed a federal application to construct and operate a new LNG export terminal in Louisiana. Venture Global said it wants to build the new facility near the...
INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Gazprom exports slump to record low in November

Analysts can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is tightening the global gas market so much. Gazprom’s flows to Europe reached a six-year record low in November, down 24% year on year and 2% month on month. Since the end of September, when the energy crunch started in Europe, Gazprom significantly reduced its supply. Analysts can only wonder why the world's biggest gas producer is tightening the global gas market so much, as EU policymakers fail to publicly question the Russian government about this strategy. Source: Gazprom, Entsog, thierrybros.com Gazprom's monthly exports to Europe Year-to-date, Gazprom has exported a reco...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

