ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Venture Global plans new US LNG export terminal

naturalgasworld.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf approved, the facility in Louisiana would have a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20mn mt/year. US-based LNG developer Venture Global on December 2 filed a federal application to construct and operate a new LNG export terminal in Louisiana. Venture Global said it wants to build the new facility near...

www.naturalgasworld.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sinopec gets greenlight to expand Tianjin LNG terminal - media

BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - China's state-backed Sinopec (600028.SS) has received government approval to expand its liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminal in the northern coastal city of Tianjin, a local-government backed media reported on Monday. The expansion project will drive annual LNG receiving capacity to 11.65 million tonnes from...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
lngindustry.com

Fourth LNG export facility to be developed in US State of Louisiana

“Venture Global is proud to continue our expansion in Louisiana with the launch of our next project, CP2 LNG. CP2 will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to our existing Calcasieu Pass terminal. These two projects, combined with our Plaquemines LNG facility now under construction, represent more than US$20 billion of investment in the State of Louisiana and will create thousands of jobs – including both permanent and construction jobs,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “With two major LNG export projects currently under active construction, Venture Global is on a mission to produce the cleanest, low-cost LNG in North America. We are proud to partner with Louisiana in these efforts and in developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) for our facilities. Under the leadership of Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana is enhancing its status as an international hub for innovation to tackle the energy and climate challenges of our time.”
INDUSTRY
bizneworleans.com

Venture Global to Invest Over $10 Billion to Develop LNG Facility in Cameron

CAMERON, La. – From Louisiana Economic Development:. Gov. John Bel Edwards and Venture Global LNG CEO Mike Sabel announced the company will invest more than $10 billion in a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish that will employ carbon capture and sequestration technology (CCS) to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions. The project will result in at least 200 direct new jobs, with average annual salaries of $120,000, plus benefits. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will result in 867 indirect jobs, or a total of 1,067 jobs in Southwest Louisiana. At the peak of construction, an average of 2,300 construction jobs will be created.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
ecowatch.com

Developers Cancel Oregon Pipeline and LNG Export Terminal

Developers of what would have been the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast officially abandoned the project on Wednesday. The project developers told FERC they are not pursuing construction of the Pacific Connector pipeline nor the Jordan Cove export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon, because they were unable to obtain necessary state permits.
OREGON STATE
Lake Charles American Press

Venture Global announces $10B investment in Cameron

Venture Global will invest more than $10 billion in CP2, a new liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron Parish, according to a statement issued by the company Thursday. The facility will be built next to Venture Global’s $4.5 billion Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility, which is expected to start commercial operations in the fall of 2022 and produce 10 million tons of LNG annually.
CAMERON PARISH, LA
windpowermonthly.com

New joint venture plans 1GW of onshore wind in Ireland

Irish utility ESB and forestry firm Coillte have launched a 50:50 joint venture company, FuturEnergy Ireland, which plans to develop 1GW of wind energy projects by 2030. The agreement will see Coillte's entire renewable energy business transfer into the new joint venture company. The majority of its 16 projects currently in the pipeline are either preparing to enter the permitting system or are in the permitting process awaiting adjudication.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Bel Edwards
energynews.us

Proposed Oregon LNG terminal throws in the towel

OIL & GAS: The developers of a liquified natural gas export terminal and associated pipeline proposed for southern Oregon abandon the project after failing to secure key state permits. (Associated Press) ALSO:. • An industry-sponsored report says oil and gas taxes and royalties generated a record $5.3 billion for New...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Ecuador’s key oil and gas projects tied to policy incentives to boost struggling economy

The government may struggle to get bidders for its upstream plans, according to GlobalData. The Government of Ecuador plans on attracting $19 billion of investment into its oil and gas sector at a time, according to GlobalData, where the industry is trending on shedding non-core assets and transitioning towards renewable and low-carbon projects. The leading data and analytics company notes that the government may struggle to get bidders for its upstream plans, which include three bidding rounds for exploration and exploitation activities.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US on pace to be world LNG leader

The federal government estimates that export capacity will continue to increase at least through 2024. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said December 2 it expected the US will have the most LNG export capacity in the world once new liquefaction units come online, possibly as soon as next year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Ferc#Venture Global#Dubbed Cp2#Calcasieu Pass#Co2
spglobal.com

US LNG exports hit record highs as global gas crunch persists

Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals surged to record levels in the waning days of November, topping 12 Bcf/d as strong global gas demand continued to incentivize operators to run their facilities at full bore. Total feedgas deliveries to the six major operating U.S. LNG export facilities hit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Australian LNG capacity snarled by repairs: press

Both the Prelude and Gorgan LNG facilities were hobbled this week. A spokesperson for US major Chevron told the Reuters news service December 3 that one of the three production units at the Gorgon LNG facility in Australia is offline due to pipeline repairs. “Following the successful repair and restart...
TRAFFIC
naturalgasworld.com

Europe in ‘real trouble’ with natural gas: press

European gas storage levels are far below the 10-year average for this time of year. The head of Europe’s largest operator of natural gas storage sites told the Bloomberg news service December 3 that a cold winter could be a disaster for the Continent. Depleted storage levels and concerns about...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US natural gas production edges higher

The federal government estimates shale natural gas production will average 89.4bn ft3/d during December. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported December 2 that total dry natural gas production increased by less than 1% from last week, while both imports and exports increased. EIA reported total dry natural gas production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
valdostatoday.com

Suwannee Riverkeeper asks to oversee inland LNG export facilities

After years of trying to get FERC to pay attention to an economic, health, and safety issue, Suwannee Riverkeeper for WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. has asked FERC to make a rule requiring inland LNG export facilities at least to ask FERC whether it has oversight. Because the Federal Energy Regulatory...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

US Henry Hub stable on Dec 2

Offshore demand for LNG could be supportive of prices in the future. The US benchmark for the price of natural gas was holding steady early in the December 2 session, but forecasts of strong LNG demand could add a long-term premium. The January gas delivery contract at the US Henry...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Global LNG still bullish in the face of Omicron headwinds

Despite a new Covid-19 variant of concern, falling temperatures and European supply uncertainty are bolstering global gas markets. Natural gas prices may face headwinds from the Covid-19 Omicron variant and doubts over vaccine efficacy, which is causing a pullback in energy commodities worldwide, but bullish factors are still at play as temperatures drop and the saga of European supply uncertainty continues.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy