Fatal Motorcycle Crash

ABILENE, TX – On December 2, 2021, at approximately 2 a.m., the Abilene Police Department was notified of a major motor vehicle collision in the 2100 block of N. 6th St. The initial investigation indicated that a 2013 Kymco motorcycle was traveling east on N. 6th Street when it struck a poured concrete median. As a result of the collision, the rider, later identified as Walter Marion Price III, 36 years old of Abilene, was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace, Sparky Dean. Next of kin has been notified. Price was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision. This investigation is being conducted by members of Abilene Police Department's Traffic Division.

