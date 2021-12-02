ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Book Buzz (O'Neill/Virtual)

cambridgema.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoin us for great conversation about books and what's going on in the world. Ages 10 and up. Please pick...

www.cambridgema.gov

Comments / 0

Related
cambridgema.gov

Great Books Book Group (Virtual)

November 23rd selection: John Milton, "Lycidas" and selections from Paradise Lost. Reading Interests: We concentrate on Great Books in the following areas: a long novel over the summer, two sections of poetry and short stories, a book of the Bible, a Shakespeare play, an ancient and modern drama, a work of science, a smaller work of fiction, an even smaller work of fiction, and a rotating mix of politics, philosophy, and religion. Authors read in the past five years include Dickens, Keats and Yeats, O'Connor and Munro, Ecclesiastes, Sophocles and August Wilson, Darwin, Austen, Duras, The Federalist Papers, and Arendt.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Magic Tree House Book Group (O'Connell/Virtual)

Our Magic Tree House book group for kids ages 5-10 meets the first Friday of the month. Pick up a copy of the book beforehand. Our December book is "The Knight at Dawn." This event is onsite at O'Connell, with the option to attend virtually. A Zoom link will be sent to all registered participants 1 hour before the event.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Florida Times-Union

Book review: Two friends (and Mob daughters) and tests of loyalty

"The Family" is a well-written and readable story about the relationship of two young Italian-American girls growing up in the Red Hook neighborhood of Brooklyn, N.Y., in the 1930s and ’40s. Best friends Sofia Cilicchio and Antonia Russo live in neighboring apartments. Extrovert Sofia is passionate and spontaneous. Antonia is the opposite: studious and shy. Despite these differences, they remain close as they grow older because their fathers are members of “The Family” and other children aren’t allowed to play with them.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Lamp x the CPL Present: A Book Club Walks Into a Bar (Lamplighter/Virtual)

This month we’re meeting in person in Lamplighter's back taproom to discuss Sigh, Gone: A Misfit’s Memoir of Great Books, Punk Rock, and the Fight to Fit In by Phuc Tran. A limited number of copies of the book are available at the Main Library Q&A Desk. The e-book is available through OverDrive, or the Libby app, and the digital audiobook is available through Hoopla. Or, you can stop by Lamplighter OR All She Wrote Books to purchase your own copy.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#O Neill Virtual#Dactyl Hill
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Cardi B lands her ‘dream’ job with Playboy

Cardi B has described being appointed Playboy’s first ever Creative Director in Residence a “dream come true”. The rapper, 29, shared the news on Instagram alonside a collage image of her sporting a large and very blinging Playboy bunny chain. Writing about her new job to her 116m followers, she...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Highsnobiety

These LEGO Sets Will Bring the Nostalgia This Christmas

Christmas has the power to inspire childlike wonder in even the most grown-up adults. From the chocolate of an advent calendar to the Christmas-Eve excitement, it’s a holiday fraught with memories and nostalgia. As if it needed any more, LEGO has been building a collection of sets that are enough to make you wonder why you ever stopped playing with it. Whether it’s for you or an ex-LEGO fanatic, they make the ideal Christmas gifts.
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Realize One Character Was Missing from Latest Family Dinner Scene

Did you know that only two Reagans have ever missed Sunday night dinner on Blue Bloods?. Well, that was true until last night’s episode. Up until the December 3rd episode of Blue Bloods, Linda and Danny were the only two family members to ever miss out on the iconic dinner scenes that we’ve all grown to love. And they had a good excuse for skipping Frank’s home-cooked meal, too. Linda was shot while on duty at the hospital and Danny sat with her in the ER.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Laptops
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Fans Question Mykelti Padron’s Eyebrows

The Sister Wives ladies are not having much success in the eyebrow department. Viewers cannot stop criticizing the way they overdraw them, making their brows look extremely harsh. It is so overpowering, some fans have likened it to a distraction. Both Robyn and Meri have come under fire for their poorly done makeup yet the next generation is not immune. Mykelti Padron has come under fire with social media wondering what exactly is going on with her bow situation.
TV & VIDEOS
Lancaster Online

On books and teaching history (letter)

A thousand thanks to LNP | LancasterOnline for allowing everyone in this community to speak out about the issues we face on the daily Opinion pages and in the Sunday Perspective section. I am especially grateful for two recent contributions. First, the history teacher’s Nov. 10 letter (“The responsibility to...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
SFGate

The Best Gifts for Kids: From a Mandalorian Lego Set to a Nintendo Switch

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Whether your kid is a novice photographer, a budding musician or chef in...
LIFESTYLE
funcheap.com

Virtual Poetry and Book Talk “Mother/Land”

Join us on Monday, November 22nd at 6pm PT when Ananda Lima celebrates her poetry collection, Mother/Land, with Ariel Francisco, Nathan McClain, and Alison C. Rollins on Zoom!. https://us02web.zoom.us/…/reg…/WN_dssrQZHwR-CekWObxfKPeg. About Mother/Land. MOTHER/LAND is focused on the intersection of motherhood and immigration and its effects on a speaker’s relationship to place,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
funcheap.com

2021 East Bay Alternative Book and Zine Fest (Virtual)

12th Annual East Bay Alternative Book and Zine Fest (2021) From the sparkling zine community of the Bay Area, the 12th Annual East Bay Alternative Book and Zine Fest (EBABZ) invites you to immerse yourself in a virtual ballroom of zine mania! EBABZ will feature over 50 vendors selling zines, comics, books, and art as well as workshops led by local artists and zinesters. This year’s theme is IRL/URL, and the flier was designed by long-time EBABZ team member Gill Dreher.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
No Treble

Pete O’Neill: Green Bird (Cowboy Bebop)

Pete O’Neill shared another video with us, which is another fantastic take on a theme song. “Since the new live-action ‘Cowboy Bebop’ is now available on Netflix, I wanted to send over my version of ‘Green Bird’; my favorite song from the original anime,” Pete said. The single is available...
MUSIC
TIME

The Best Toys of 2021

The best toys of 2021 keep the magic of childhood alive with technology, special effects, and good old-fashioned fun. With Magic Mixies , kids mix up a potion and—poof!—summon a new stuffed pet. LEGO Vidiyo Party lets kids create a music video in real time, wherever they are, through the power of virtual reality. And the Spirograph Animator reinvents a beloved classic toy, using a light show to add animated effects to your child’s spiral designs. Here, the editors of TIME for Kids round up the best toys of the year.
SHOPPING
skiddle.com

Buzz Presents... Comedy Night (Birmingham)

9:00pm til 11:45pm (last entry 9:30pm) Join us for an evening in with some of the UK’s top comedy talent. No self excluded players permitted t’s and c’s apply. This event occurred in November 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Come and get your...
WORLD
BoardingArea

Cyber Monday: Book Tickets for Mileage Mentor MasterClass (Online) December 2021 (@ 20% off)

Like you know, Miles & Points are a passion I have pursued for a very long while over decades now. Back in the day, like way back, I was as clueless as everyone else about where to start. Over a period of time, I gathered my skillset from a combination of sources and learning from those before me. And now, that skill set helps me and my family travel by the droves while paying for it with miles rather than cash.
LIFESTYLE
TIME

The 15 Best Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers

The holiday season is the season for reading. If you’re looking for book recommendations, TIME’s 100-must read books of 2021 has plenty to choose from. But we also have suggestions for the perfect gift to accompany that perfect book. From games to puzzles to subscription book boxes, these presents are wonderful ways to celebrate the power of reading.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
cambridgema.gov

Wellness for Seniors: Zumba Gold (Virtual)

Put on your dancing shoes to improve flexibility and balance, strengthen muscles and have fun! Certified Zumba Gold instructor Emily B. will lead you through 45 minutes of low-impact and easy-to-follow choreography in your own home through Zoom. Join us!. Separate registration is required for each session. This is a...
WORKOUTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy