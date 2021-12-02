Frank Wiesner, living treasure

Hungarian director Gabor Fabricius explores his country’s totalitarian past in his confident feature debut. Hungary, 1983. Behind the Iron Curtain, the kids find few outlets to express their anger against the suffocating and repressive Communist regime. For a brief, stolen moment, Frank (Benjamin Fuchs), the lead singer of an outlawed punk band performing in secret, is the distillation of his generation’s fury. But the regime – not fond of dissent – cracks down, sending Frank to a psychiatric institution to be dismantled and reshaped into a model citizen. This immersively harrowing feature debut from Gabor Fabricius is as bold politically as it is formally – it’s not hard to trace the parallels between the 80s Communist regime and the current one, despite their positions on opposite sides of the political divide.
