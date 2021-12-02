ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Reason To Get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Halo Infinite Perks

By Justin Diaz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are already plenty of reasons to subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, but now the Xbox team is giving players another pretty good reason, incoming perks for Halo Infinite. If you play the free multiplayer mode, you’ll get some sweet rewards if you subscribe to the service. This...

trueachievements.com

20 moments that defined Xbox: #19 — Xbox Series X|S

While the original Xbox retail unit announcement saw Bill Gates joined on stage at CES 2001 by none other than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Microsoft needed a higher profile individual with even more muscle — albeit industry muscle — to announce the world’s most powerful console 18 years later: Geoff Keighley, and not at the usual yearly show that generally sees big reveals (well, the project was announced during E3 2019). Nope, in a completely unexpected move by Microsoft, the official reveal of the Xbox Series X remained dormant throughout E3 2019, until December 13th, at The Game Awards, where Xbox boss Phil Spencer casually dropped the reveal trailer. Then, not content with having only one console with an impressive accolade, Microsoft announced the Xbox Series S, the smallest Xbox console ever built, on September 8th, 2020 — just two months before both consoles were due to launch on November 10th, kickstarting a new generation of Xbox console gaming.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard Dead Drop exploit gives infinite killstreaks

Once they’ve hit level 48, CoD: Vanguard players can use the Dead Drop field upgrade. This piece of equipment is intended to save the killstreak that players are on so that they can continue the streak even through death. It seems intended for new players, as a way to achieve some of the higher killstreak rewards, but more capable players are exploiting it to continually blast the map with powerful streaks. Here’s how players are doing the Call of Duty: Vanguard Dead Drop glitch.
VIDEO GAMES
digg.com

Three Months Of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate For Just $25

Save 44% off the regular price, and enjoy the likes of "Halo: Infinite," "Forza Horizon 5" and "Back 4 Blood." If you have an Xbox, PC or even a phone with a strong internet connection, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is worth every single penny. This is a killer deal.
VIDEO GAMES
stevivor.com

Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression gets 50XP Daily Challenge fix

Halo Infinite Battle Pass progression has received its first fix from developer 343 Industries in the form of a 50XP per match point allowance. The fix comes in the form of a new Daily Challenge which will award 50XP for the completion of a match. It will slowly offer up more XP each day as players return. As an example, completing five matches the next day will award 50XP and so on.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Surprise PlayStation 5 update is a PS5 download for a free PS4 game

Another popular PS4 game got the big PS5 upgrade treatment this week, adding a new title to its next-gen library. It’s been a busy week for Dauntless, with developers Phoenix Labs launching a brand new update that adds content and brings the game natively to next-gen consoles. So even if...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

All Halo Infinite Multiplayer Achievements for Xbox and PC

Be warned, if you're planning on aiming for 100% completion for these Halo Infinite achievements, it's going to take some time! Many are still not known as no one has managed to complete them yet so we're splitting our list into those that are known and those that are still a secret.
VIDEO GAMES
vg247.com

The best Halo Infinite controller settings for Xbox and PC

The best Halo Infinite settings can make a significant differnce in your matches. On PC, optimizing the settings so they synch with your build can add up to 10 extra frames per second or more, which is literally a lifesaver in some situations. Controller settings are a bit more sensitive and subject to personal taste, though we've got one solid setup that performs well in almost all situations.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review: The best content deal in gaming right now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an all-you-can-play video game subscription service with exceptional value. It has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device. It also delivers a lot of Day One launch games from Microsoft's own studios.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

There's still chance to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's BEST DEAL for Black Friday (Update)

Xbox Game Pass is a service providing access to hundreds of Xbox games for a relatively low monthly fee. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the next level of that, bundling together Xbox Game Pass for console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting you take all of those console games mobile. One of the best Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen so far concerning Xbox Game Pass can still be found but not for long.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Unsurprisingly, Halo Infinite Is Now The 'Top Free Game' On Xbox

343 Industries has remained largely silent about how many people are playing Halo Infinite so far, but thanks to the Microsoft Store, we know that it's at least the most popular free-to-play title on Xbox right now. In both the UK and US, the game is sitting at the peak...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How to find Recent players in Halo Infinite

As is the case with previous Halo entries and many other multiplayer shooters, Halo Infinite allows you to view a list of other players that you’ve recently matched with. This can be useful feature if you’re looking to party up with someone you just had a match with, as you’ll be able to Friend these players or send them a message. Here are the simple steps to find the Recent tab in Halo Infinite.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Pac-Man Museum+ is Coming to PC and Consoles Next Year

Fans of Pac-Man rejoice! A new collection, featuring 14 Pac-Man titles, is coming to PC and consoles in 2022. Called Pac-Man Museum+, the game is a celebration of all things Pac-Man. Old and new games will feature in the collection, which is presented with a unique interface designed to resemble an arcade. As Pac-Man, you’ll wander around the arcade and engage with the cabinet housing the game you want to play.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Halo Infinite Secret Achievement Greased Lightning Explained

In Halo Infinite, there are a few hidden achievements that you may stumble upon, and some that are just very difficult to complete. One of these is the Greased Lightning Achievement, which you can only obtain one way. Here's how to complete the Halo Infinite secret achievement: Greased Lightning. Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

The best iPhone gaming controller Cyber Monday deal comes with a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

These days, you can play so many intensive games straight from your iPhone and a dedicated mobile gaming controller, makes that process a whole lot more convenient. As we said in our Backbone One review it's the very best for iPhones out of all the options on the market since it was specifically designed for them. In fact, there isn't even an Android option.
ELECTRONICS

