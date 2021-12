Not only is Red Rocks Amphitheatre celebrating its 80th year, but now its also celebrating the fact that all the worlds' venues all come in behind it. Billboard's Boxscore just released year-end data for 2021, including how venues ranked in terms of year-end gross dollars and attendance numbers; Red Rocks topped the chart for its capacity (5,001-10,000.) There are still a few ticketed events happening before the official end of the year, so the venue will definitely seal the deal.

YOGA ・ 1 DAY AGO