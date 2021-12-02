ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gearing up Legally for Ecommerce

cambridgema.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresented by New Leaf Legal. Free to Cambridge residents and business owners. $10 for non-Cambridge participants. With COVID-19 changing the brick and mortar...

www.cambridgema.gov

AFP

'Metaverse' hype fuels booming digital property market

The idea of spending millions on non-existent land may sound ludicrous -- but feverish predictions of a virtual reality future are pushing investors to bet big on digital real estate. This week, New York-based company Republic Realm announced it had spent a record-breaking $4.3 million on digital land through The Sandbox, one of several "virtual world" websites where people can socialise, play games and even attend concerts. That came hot on the heels of a $2.4-million land purchase in late November on a rival platform, Decentraland, by Canadian crypto company Tokens.com. And days before that, Barbados announced plans to open a "metaverse embassy" in Decentraland. Such websites bill themselves as a prototype of the metaverse, a future internet where online experiences like chatting to a friend would eventually feel face-to-face thanks to virtual reality (VR) headsets.
Providence Business News

Local companies gear up for Small Business Saturday

PROVIDENCE – After many holiday shopping events went virtual last year due to COVID-19, businesses are making an in-person return this season. For local businesses, the holiday shopping season kicks off this coming weekend on Small Business Saturday. On Tuesday morning, Providence Mayor Jorge O. Elorza joined the Providence Warwick...
Times Union

How to Use Affiliate Marketing to Level Up Your Ecommerce Strategy

Ecommerce continues to gain relevance as people find it more convenient to shop online, especially when 2020's pandemic hit. Now, the ecommerce vertical is 2021-ready. But the initial obstacle remains: How to position a given product before the precise audience?. To remove this barrier and grow customer reach, you need...
