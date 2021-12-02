Equipment and Studio Reservations (Main)

Supercar rentals are quite popular these days. With the prevalence of social media and the compulsion to make our lives seem a certain way, more people are faking it until they make it. It is not uncommon for people to rent supercars and turn to social media to make it seem like it’s just another day in their glamorous life. However, “owning” is more than just ripping it between stoplights; there are also massive repair bills, as one rental customer found out after the renters tried to stick him with a $100,000 bill for some rock chips and curbed wheels on a McLaren 620R.

