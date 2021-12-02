ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Equipment and Studio Reservations (Main)

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring this reservation period, anyone who has completed Hive...

www.cambridgema.gov

cambridgema.gov

[CLASS FULL] Tech Goes Home (Main)

Do you want to learn how to set up an email account?. Do you want to learn word processing, online browsing, maps?. Learn all this, and more in our free Tech Goes Home classes. When: Tuesdays, 2 pm – 4 pm, October 12 - November 30, 2021. Meeting dates: October...
EDUCATION
cambridgema.gov

Zing Laser Cutting 101 (Main)

Learn how to use our Epilog Zing—an industry-standard laser cutting machine—and Inkscape graphics software to design and laser cut projects. Complete this workshop to earn a badge for the Zing laser cutter. With a badge, you can reserve the Epilog Zing to use on our equipment booking page at designated times. Note: You must participate in the separate Glowforge 201 workshop in order to operate our Glowforge Pro laser cutter. Registration is required.
COMPUTERS
cambridgema.gov

Joint Central Square and Harvard Square Advisory Committees Meeting

The Central and Harvard Square Advisory Committees will hold a joint meeting to hear a presentation on the Resilient Cambridge Plan by staff from the Cambridge Community Development Department. PLEASE NOTE: This meeting will be held remotely in accordance with Section 20 of Chapter 20 of the Acts of 2021,...
POLITICS
cambridgema.gov

Hive Safety Training and Glowforge 101 (Main)

Are you interested in using The Hive? In this workshop you will learn about our makerspace, how to utilize the resources we offer and how to keep safe in The Hive. You will also create your Hive badge ID using our Glowforge laser cutter and learn how to utilize this piece of equipment to cut and engrave your own creations.
TECHNOLOGY
cambridgema.gov

Vinyl Cutting 101 (Main)

Would you like to make your own vinyl signs, stickers, or images to transfer to T-shirts and other textiles? In this workshop, you can learn how to use our Roland Camm-1 GS-24 vinyl cutter. You can then design a sticker and cut it with our vinyl cutter! Registration is required.
DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Milliken & Company: Global Industry Leader in the Sustainable Manufacturing of Performance and Protective Textiles

Milliken & Company is a global industrial manufacturer that has been solving everyday problems with innovative solutions for over 150 years. Their research, design, manufacturing and consulting expertise span multiple markets, including floor coverings, specialty chemicals, and performance and protective textiles. In 2020, in light of the demand for critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect America’s frontline workers, Milliken pivoted their in-house capacities to produce fabrics for advanced medical PPE. Milliken’s standard products are woven and knitted protective textiles used in uniforms in the dental, education and hospitality industries. Milliken integrates high-quality cotton into several fabric blends, such as their UltraSoft®...
BUSINESS

