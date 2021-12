Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. As a wise Elle Woods once said in Legally Blonde, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” We’ve been living by that mantra ever since. But working out is easier said than done — we often struggle to find the motivation to get going in the first place. Even the cutest athleisure won’t push us to do push-ups. We’d much rather lounge on the couch than lunge in the gym, and yet we know that staying active is important for our physical and mental health. If only there were a workout that was equally effective and fun.

FITNESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO