Ronnie Glen Ridenour

The Beartooth ELKs Lodge 534 sponsored another successful Hoop Shoot.The Hoop Shoot is one of the many meaningful programs sponsored by the Elks National Foundation (ENF), the charitable arm of the Elks organization. The ENF provides grants for and sponsors a number of programs serving youth and veterans. The annual Hoop Shoot is one of its most successful and fun youth programs in which youth ages 8 to 13 compete in a free throw competition for a chance to win the national Hoop Shoot title and have their names forever engraved at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.Since its inaugural year in 1972, the Elks Hoop Shoot has been a unique experience that allows youth to “compete, connect and succeed.” It is free to participants and provides them with the opportunity to build their self-confidence through healthy competition, learn important life lessons such as the value of hard work, and develop lasting and meaningful relationships, all of which help them to succeed not only in school but in life.The Elks Hoop Shoot program begins at the local level where it is sponsored by the local Elks Lodge. Broken up by gender and into three distinct age groups of 8 & 9, 10 & 11, and 12 & 13 year olds, the children compete at their own schools to see who can sink the most free throws. The Boy and Girl first place winners of each age group then advance onto the local finals organized by the sponsoring Lodge where they compete to see who can make the most out of 25 free throws and advance to the district finals. From the district level, finalists advance onto the state and then to the regional competition. The regional finalists go on to compete at the national championship in Chicago, and the 6 national Hoop Shoot winners receive impressive trophies and have their names permanently inscribed at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Getty Powell award is presented to the top overall-scoring boy and girl finalists.The 2021 - 2022 Beartooth Elks Hoop Shoot was organized by Becky Crocket (Director of the Beartooth Elks Hoop Shoot program) who volunteered countless hours promoting the Hoop Shoot as well as organizing and running the local finals. There were 517 students that participated in the preliminary contest / entry process at 11 Carbon and Stillwater county elementary / middle schools in Absarokee, Belfry, Bridger, Columbus, Fromberg, Joliet, Luther, Roberts, Red Lodge, and Reed Point. The boy and girl finalists from each school and age group competed in the Beartooth Lodge Hoop Shoot finals on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Red Lodge.The 2021 Beartooth Hoop Shoot Winners are: 8 & 9 year categoryGirls 1st Place: Molly Arthun (Absarokee) Girls 2nd Place: Ashley Crago (Columbus Elementary) Boys 1st Place: Sully Svendsbye (Columbus Elementary) Boys 2nd Place: Reise Berndt (Belfry)10 & 11 category Girls1st Place: Laramie Indreland (Red Lodge) Girls 2nd Place: Tylyn Thiel (Columbus Elementary) Boys 1st Place: Tavarus Hall (Joliet) Boys 2nd Place: Ryan Cunningham (Columbus Elementary)12 & 13 category Girls 1st Place: Paxtyn Lethert (Columbus Middle) Girls 2nd Place: Madylin Roascio (Red Lodge) Boys 1st Place: Max Ferris (Columbus Middle) Boys 2nd Place: Cade Chamberlin (Columbus Elementary)The runner up in each category and age group were recognized and awarded a 2nd Place medal,The 1st Place winners received a trophy and will advance onto the district competition to be held on Jan. 8 at Sweet Grass High School in Big Timber, MT. The Beartooth Elks would like to thank and congratulate all of those who participated in the program. We would also like to thank all of the schools and staff who held the preliminary competitions.A special thank you to all the volunteers who worked at the local Lodge Hoop Shoot as well. We wish the very best of luck to: Molly, Sully, Laramie, Tavarus, Paxtyn, and Max.

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO