Ronnie Glen Ridenour

By Editorials
Carbon County News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, we lost our brother Ron, the Marine. Ron was born in Billings on April 3, 1947 to Harold and Helen Shatto Ridenour of Bridger. Ron graduated from High School and decided to join the Marines where he served in Vietnam for four years...

www.carboncountynews.com

koxe.com

Jeannie Gray, 75

Catherine Jeannie Gray was a strong, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She passed away peacefully on November 24, 2021 at the age of 75. She was born on March 21, 1946 in Detroit, MI. She met her husband, David Gray, in college at Western Michigan University. Together they had 8 children: Marie, Jennifer, Paula, Daniel, Andrea, Monica, Sarah and Joshua.
BROWNWOOD, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Joel Charles Thibodeaux

Joel Charles Thibodeaux was born in Lake Charles, La., Feb. 23, 1983 to Charles and Pam Thibodeaux. He was an Altar Server at OLQH church and attended OLQH Elementary. Continuing his Catholic Education, Joel attended St. Louis Catholic High School where he excelled in sports. He made All-District and All-State...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Albert Lea Tribune

Wayne Ronald Gunderson

Wayne Ronald Gunderson, 88, of Albert Lea, Minn., stepped into heaven and the arms of Jesus on November 27, 2021, in Albert Lea, Minn. He was born on July 22, 1933, to Truman and Gladys (Rasmussen) Gunderson and lived his entire life in the Freeborn County area. Wayne graduated from Albert Lea High School, where he was active in the band and FFA. He was a hired hand on a nearby farm for a time, then accompanied his employer to Colorado Springs to help build a motel. His favorite memory of that time was driving alone to the top of Pike’s Peak, just for the view.
ALBERT LEA, MN
The Independent

Love Has Won: What we know about the cult whose leader was found mummified in Colorado

What began as a wellness check on a member of a religious group in Colorado turned into a bizarre horror story after the corpse of the group’s leader “Mother God” was found wrapped in a sleeping bag, covered in Christmas lights and with the eyeless sockets of her skull decorated with glitter. The search of the home in Moffat on 28 April this year by Saguache County Sheriff’s deputies resulted in seven arrests and charges that included abuse of a corpse and child abuse - two children being present in the house at the time - which were subsequently...
RELIGION
Republic

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet

Emma Grace Patricia Sweet, 2, of Columbus passed from this life on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 10:58 a.m. Emma was born on August 29, 2019, in Columbus the daughter of Jeremy W. and Linsey M. O’Neal Sweet. She attended Lil’ Stars Daycare and enjoyed competing in local, state and...
COLUMBUS, IN
gilavalleycentral.net

Raymond Frank Florez

Came into this world on October 4, 1955, and departed it on November 18, 2021, after a courageous and long battle with illness. He was 66 years old. Ray passed on his own terms in his own home as he had wished to do, with his constant companion, Koda, his beloved dog by his side.
SAFFORD, AZ
Carbon County News

Kelly Edward Vaughn

Kelly Edward Vaughn went to fly with the angels on Nov. 23, 2021. Kelly came kicking into this world on Feb. 22, 1978. Kelly will be remembered for his contagious laugh, that broad grin when teasing you, his quick wit, his strong hugs that melted all worries away and of course his giant heart. Among his many talents Kelly was an amazing carpenter. His ability to build beautiful homes and create masterpieces from a simple stack of wood, nails and a pencil was beyond belief. As always, he never did anything the easy way, he would build a road where no road should have been built and then say, “Want to take a ride?” and even though your inner self said no, you went up that road anyway. Kelly’s true calling was being a cowboy. Rising before the sun, drinking coffee a spoon would stand up in and chasing the sun under the big blue sky. His place was on top of a horse, wrangling cows, cracking that bullwhip, and soaking up the day. You never saw him without his chaps, a cowboy hat, a silk scarf and his dogs.
JOLIET, MT
minicassia.com

McKenna Wells

Sister McKenna Jeanette Wells, daughter of Candi and David Wells, of Burley, has been called to serve in the North Dakota Bismarck mission. She will be speaking December 12, 2021 in the Burley 11th Ward, 2420 Parke Avenue, in Burley. She will be set apart to begin online training December 27, 2021, before departing for the Provo MTC January 5, 2022.
BURLEY, ID
Carbon County News

Beartooth ELKs Lodge 534 Hoop Shoot

The Beartooth ELKs Lodge 534 sponsored another successful Hoop Shoot.The Hoop Shoot is one of the many meaningful programs sponsored by the Elks National Foundation (ENF), the charitable arm of the Elks organization. The ENF provides grants for and sponsors a number of programs serving youth and veterans. The annual Hoop Shoot is one of its most successful and fun youth programs in which youth ages 8 to 13 compete in a free throw competition for a chance to win the national Hoop Shoot title and have their names forever engraved at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.Since its inaugural year in 1972, the Elks Hoop Shoot has been a unique experience that allows youth to “compete, connect and succeed.” It is free to participants and provides them with the opportunity to build their self-confidence through healthy competition, learn important life lessons such as the value of hard work, and develop lasting and meaningful relationships, all of which help them to succeed not only in school but in life.The Elks Hoop Shoot program begins at the local level where it is sponsored by the local Elks Lodge. Broken up by gender and into three distinct age groups of 8 & 9, 10 & 11, and 12 & 13 year olds, the children compete at their own schools to see who can sink the most free throws. The Boy and Girl first place winners of each age group then advance onto the local finals organized by the sponsoring Lodge where they compete to see who can make the most out of 25 free throws and advance to the district finals. From the district level, finalists advance onto the state and then to the regional competition. The regional finalists go on to compete at the national championship in Chicago, and the 6 national Hoop Shoot winners receive impressive trophies and have their names permanently inscribed at the Basketball Hall of Fame. Additionally, the Getty Powell award is presented to the top overall-scoring boy and girl finalists.The 2021 - 2022 Beartooth Elks Hoop Shoot was organized by Becky Crocket (Director of the Beartooth Elks Hoop Shoot program) who volunteered countless hours promoting the Hoop Shoot as well as organizing and running the local finals. There were 517 students that participated in the preliminary contest / entry process at 11 Carbon and Stillwater county elementary / middle schools in Absarokee, Belfry, Bridger, Columbus, Fromberg, Joliet, Luther, Roberts, Red Lodge, and Reed Point. The boy and girl finalists from each school and age group competed in the Beartooth Lodge Hoop Shoot finals on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Veterans Memorial Civic Center in Red Lodge.The 2021 Beartooth Hoop Shoot Winners are: 8 & 9 year categoryGirls 1st Place: Molly Arthun (Absarokee) Girls 2nd Place: Ashley Crago (Columbus Elementary) Boys 1st Place: Sully Svendsbye (Columbus Elementary) Boys 2nd Place: Reise Berndt (Belfry)10 & 11 category Girls1st Place: Laramie Indreland (Red Lodge) Girls 2nd Place: Tylyn Thiel (Columbus Elementary) Boys 1st Place: Tavarus Hall (Joliet) Boys 2nd Place: Ryan Cunningham (Columbus Elementary)12 & 13 category Girls 1st Place: Paxtyn Lethert (Columbus Middle) Girls 2nd Place: Madylin Roascio (Red Lodge) Boys 1st Place: Max Ferris (Columbus Middle) Boys 2nd Place: Cade Chamberlin (Columbus Elementary)The runner up in each category and age group were recognized and awarded a 2nd Place medal,The 1st Place winners received a trophy and will advance onto the district competition to be held on Jan. 8 at Sweet Grass High School in Big Timber, MT. The Beartooth Elks would like to thank and congratulate all of those who participated in the program. We would also like to thank all of the schools and staff who held the preliminary competitions.A special thank you to all the volunteers who worked at the local Lodge Hoop Shoot as well. We wish the very best of luck to: Molly, Sully, Laramie, Tavarus, Paxtyn, and Max.
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Wiscnews.com

Larry and Donna Meyer

Larry and Donna Meyer of Beaver Dam will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 18, 2021 with an open house from 1 to 3:30 p.m., at Faith Community Church, 401 Stone St., Beaver Dam. A renewal of vows will occur at 1 p.m. The couple was united in marriage...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Sandusky Register

Patricia Dudley Limbird

OBERLIN — Patricia Dudley Limbird, 87, of Oberlin, died Nov. 16, 2021. Patricia made her home in Farmington Hills, Michigan for 63 years. After a stroke in 2019, she moved to Oberlin to live with her sister, Jo Huber. She was born and raised in Milan, Ohio. She graduated high...
OBERLIN, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Christine Joan LeCount Morgan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Christine J. Morgan, age 63, on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, following a long fight with breast and brain cancer. The oldest child of Max (stepfather) and Shirley Reavis, she was born and raised in Warsaw, where she graduated high school. After graduation she was employed by Blue Bell, sewing denim jeans. Later, she was hired by Zimmer working in the sewing department making orthopedic soft goods. Her talents were quickly recognized at Zimmer and she moved up to receptionist and then executive assistant to the vice president of research and development.
WARSAW, IN
brownwoodnews.com

