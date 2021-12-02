Fitness with Jamie: Pilates & exercise bands

Instead of getting their deeply troubled son the professional help he so desperately needed, James and Jennifer Crumbley bought him a gun. Ethan Crumbly then used it to allegedly murder four students at Oxford High School in Michigan and wound seven others. If ever there was a case that merited...
Six more U.S. states confirmed their first cases of the Covid-19 omicron variant Friday, as experts warned the highly contagious delta variant will likely remain the greater threat as winter sets in. New Jersey, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, Pennsylvania and Utah all reported omicron cases, while in New York City, officials...
LUMAJANG, Indonesia — At least 13 people are dead and seven are missing after a deadly eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java, officials said Sunday. Mount Semeru in Lumajang district in East Java province spewed thick columns of ash more than 40,000 feet...
U.S. intelligence found that Russia is planning a military offensive against Ukraine involving 175,000 troops near the border as early as next year, according to an intelligence document obtained by The Washington Post. U.S. officials also spoke with the newspaper on the matter. The document obtained by the Post shows...
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — The warning signs were there: A search for gun ammunition on a cellphone, drawings of blood on a school desk and a written plea for help. But on Tuesday, roughly 30 miles (50 kilometers) north of Detroit at Oxford High School, the student in question was sent back to the classroom after a school meeting with his parents. Three hours later four students were shot to death and six other students and a teacher were wounded.
(CNN) — At stake in the Mississippi abortion case heard by the Supreme Court December 1 is access to the procedure for millions of people across the country. As Justice Brett Kavanaugh made clear at Wednesday's hearing, the justices are not considering whether to outlaw abortion nationwide. But a decision that overturns current Supreme Court precedent on abortion rights -- and one that specifically reverses the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade opinion -- could lead to bans on abortions being implemented in several states across the country.
TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged world powers to take a hard line against Iran in negotiations aimed at reviving an international nuclear deal, as his top defense and intelligence officials headed to Washington to discuss the flailing talks. Israel has been watching...
The political left has renewed its calls to tax churches after a plumber at Pastor Joel Osteen's church found hundreds of envelopes full of cash. A plumber called into a Houston radio station KILT-FM on Thursday, according to the city's KPRC-TV. The caller said, "There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall."
Comments / 0